EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso dips with inflation higher than expected

(Updates with closing prices, adds details on inflation) By Miguel Gutierrez MEXICO CITY, July 9 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso weakened on Monday after data showed consumer price pressures were higher than expected in June, extending a trend of volatility in the wake of leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's victory at the presidential elections earlier this month. The peso retreated by 0.76 percent against the dollar, while other emerging market currencies strengthened as concerns faded of a full-blown U.S.-China trade war, which hammered demand for risky assets in recent weeks. The acceleration in Mexico's inflation in June was due to a rise in energy costs, raising the possibility that the central bank might hike interest rates again when it announces its next monetary policy decision on Aug. 2. "Investors are looking for opportunities to take profits with the exchange rate being where it is just now," said James Salazar, a CI Banco analyst. "The inflation data today - higher than expected - was a good pretext." The peso had seesawed after Lopez Obrador's July 1 victory, plummeting initially due to concerns over his nationalist track record, but bouncing back as he and his advisers sought to assuage investors' angst. The peso ended last week 4.4 percent stronger, its largest weekly gain since October 2011. Latin American stock markets rose as risk appetite recovered. MSCI's Latin American index was up 1.1 percent, largely in line with a 1.5 percent increase in MSCI's wider emerging-market index. Brazil's stock market, the largest in the region, was closed for a local holiday in São Paulo. Trading in the Brazilian real was largely subdued as the holiday kept future markets closed. Argentina's markets were also closed for a holiday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2120 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,075.74 1.49 -7.14 MSCI LatAm 2,551.23 1.12 -9.75 Mexico IPC 49,235.81 0.52 -0.24 Chile IPSA 5,325.52 0.77 -4.30 Chile IGPA 26,965.15 0.62 -3.63 Colombia IGBC 12,354.05 0.19 8.65 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Mexico peso 19.22 -0.76 2.49 Chile peso 651.80 0.72 -5.70 Colombia peso 2,885 -0.38 3.36 Peru sol 3.276 0.24 -1.19 (Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez and Noe Torres in Mexico City and Bruno Federowski in Sao Paulo Editing by Leslie Adler)