EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso extends gains on news of U.S.-Mexico trade deal

By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso jumped on Monday after the United States and Mexico reached a deal that could replace NAFTA, boosting hopes of a swift end to thorny negotiations that dragged on for much longer than originally envisioned. The peso strengthened 1.2 percent, leading gains among Latin American currencies. Mexico and the United States on Monday reached an agreement on bilateral issues in the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, opening the door for Canada to return to the talks. Separately, Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto said on Twitter that he had spoken with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the importance of Canada rejoining the NAFTA trade talks with the aim of concluding the year-long trilateral negotiation this week. The report added fuel to the peso's rally, driving it to lead gains in the region. Emerging market currencies in general strengthened for a second trading day, supported by a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggesting a slow pace of U.S. interest rate hikes. At a symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell on Friday emphasized the central bank's push to raise interest rates despite President Donald Trump's criticism of higher borrowing costs. But he also said the Fed sees no clear sign of inflation accelerating above 2 percent. Powell's comments did little to change market expectations for rate hikes in September and December and disappointed some dollar bulls hoping for a more hawkish message. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1520 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1050.19 0.19 -9.35 MSCI LatAm 2491.17 0.42 -11.92 Brazil Bovespa 77382.98 1.47 1.28 Mexico IPC 50310.83 1.36 1.94 Chile IPSA 5289.15 0.56 0.56 Argentina MerVal 25706.74 2.14 -14.50 Colombia IGBC 12152.60 -0.27 6.88 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 4.0653 0.94 -18.50 Mexico peso 18.6579 1.24 5.58 Chile peso 656.1 0.59 -6.32 Colombia peso 2927.78 0.93 1.85 Peru sol 3.289 0.18 -1.58 Argentina peso (interbank) 30.9100 0.03 -39.83 Argentina peso (parallel) 31.8 -0.47 -39.53 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Dan Grebler)