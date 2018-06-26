EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso firm after cenbank official's election remarks

By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, June 26 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso edged up on Tuesday after a central bank official told Reuters that the possibility of victory by leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at Sunday's presidential vote should not unduly rattle markets. The peso firmed 0.2 percent on a day when most Latin American currencies were nearly flat, held back by lingering concerns over trade frictions between the United States and major world economies. Jaime Cortina, Banco de Mexico's director of operations and payment systems, told Reuters in an interview on Monday that market participants have already priced in Obrador's victory after most major polls put it as the most likely scenario. The 64-year-old Lopez Obrador holds a commanding lead over his rivals, having capitalized on growing frustration with the ruling party over record levels of violence, a series of political corruption scandals and sluggish economic growth. The peso sank to a 1-1/2-year low this month, tracking a global selloff in emerging market assets as well as a deadlock in talks between the United States, Mexico and Canada to rework the North American Free Trade Agreement, known as NAFTA. A mounting trade fight between the United States and other economies has sent investors scurrying for safe-haven assets. Two benchmark Wall Street indexes on Monday to suffer their worst losses in over two months and launched China into bear market territory. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1600 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,065.73 -0.5 -7.54 MSCI LatAm 2,434.06 -0.1 -13.85 Brazil Bovespa 70,385.09 -0.8 -7.88 Mexico IPC 46,686.08 -0.13 -5.41 Chile IPSA 5,287.06 0.03 -4.99 Chile IGPA 26,840.73 0 -4.07 Argentina MerVal 28,725.30 -0.35 -4.46 Colombia IGBC 11,973.77 0.06 5.30 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.7741 0.07 -12.21 Mexico peso 19.8400 0.23 -0.71 Chile peso 640.3 -0.06 -4.01 Colombia peso 2,923.35 -0.26 2.01 Peru sol 3.27 -0.03 -1.01 Argentina peso (interbank) 27.1150 -0.06 -31.40 Argentina peso (parallel) 27.77 0.65 -30.75 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, editing by G Crosse)