EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso hits 15-mth low as Trump trade dispute hurts NAFTA hopes

MEXICO CITY, May 31 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso slumped past 20 per dollar on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump kicked off a trade conflict over steel and aluminum, dealing a major blow to hopes for a quick deal to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). The peso fell by as much as 1.6 percent to 20.05 pesos per dollar, its lowest level in almost 15 months. It later pared some of its losses to close down 0.9 percent, still the biggest loser among mostly weak currencies in Latin America. The peso shed 6 percent during May, hit by a broad dollar rally as well as uncertainty about NAFTA talks and Mexico's presidential election on July 1, where a leftist candidate leads opinion polls. May was the worst month for the peso since Trump's election in November 2016. Mexico's S&P/BMV IPC stock index also ended down slightly to post a monthly loss of 7.65 percent, its worst monthly performance since February 2009, Reuters data showed. Mexico announced immediate retaliatory measures for Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs against U.S. allies, the European Union, Canada and Mexico. It would now be "very difficult" to finish NAFTA talks before Mexico's election, economy minister Ildefonso Guajardo said. The trade dispute "increases the risk of a bigger decline in the peso during June, especially if it's confirmed that the renegotiation of NAFTA is put off," said Gabriela Siller, an analyst at Banco BASE, in a research note. Mexico, the United States and Canada have been deadlocked in the nine-month-long NAFTA talks over U.S. demands to increase the amount of regional content required for autos built under the accord, as well as several other contentious proposals. Other Latin American currencies also slipped, with Chile's peso shedding about 0.7 percent and Colombia's peso losing about 0.5 percent against the dollar. Brazil's stock market was closed for a holiday, but the country showed signs of returning to normal on Thursday as an oil workers union ended a strike ahead of schedule and an 11-day trucker protest appeared to wind down. The strikes drove Brazil's benchmark stock index to a five month low during the week. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2200 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,120.71 0.72 -3.26 MSCI LatAm 2,560.53 -0.18 -9.46 Mexico S&P/BMV IPC 44,662.55 -0.12 -9.51 Chile IPSA 5,455.09 -0.54 -1.97 Chile IGPA 27,625.84 -0.58 -1.27 Argentina MerVal 28,558.83 0.6 -5.01 Colombia IGBC 12,297.04 -0.05 8.15 Venezuela IBC 36,189.35 3.71 2765.03 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.7237 0.31 -11.02 Mexico peso 19.9075 -0.90 -1.05 Chile peso 631.70 -0.74 -2.70 Colombia peso 2,877.50 -0.47 3.19 Peru sol 3.270 0.18 -1.01 Argentina peso (interbank) 24.9675 -0.17 -25.03 Argentina peso (parallel) 25.92 -0.27 -25.61 (Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez; editing by Grant McCool)