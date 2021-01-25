Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso hits 2-wk low after president tests positive for COVID-19

By Ambar Warrick, Susan Mathew

    * Mexican peso falls as much as 1.3%
    * Brazil holiday keeps trading volumes low
    * Latam stocks lag EM peers

    Jan 25 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies weakened
against the dollar on Monday as a spike in regional COVID-19
cases hurt appetite for risk-driven assets, with the focus
turning to Mexico after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
tested positive for the virus. 
    Mexico's peso dropped as much as 1.3%, extending
losses to a third straight session, after the news on Sunday,
which came after the country's worst weekly toll from the
pandemic.
    Data showed Mexico's economy grew 0.9% in November from
October, signaling some strength. Analysts forecast a sustained
recovery this year.
    "Following the record-breaking 18.0% year-on-year
contraction in 1H2020, the economy recovered a significant part
of the losses in 2H2020. The recovery is expected to continue in
2021," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note.
    Along with the dollar gaining momentum, sluggish crude
markets weighed on commodity-reliant currencies, with Colombia's
peso dropping up to 2.2% to a near two-month low. 
    Concerns over fiscal spending and mismanagement of the
pandemic have sullied the outlook for Latam currencies this
year, with most units trading negative so far. 
    But strategists at JPMorgan cited scope for a moderate rally
in emerging market currencies, adding they remained overweight
on Latam via the Mexican and Colombian pesos.
    "There is some cyclical juice still left in the EM trade as
global growth improves and U.S. real yields remain low."
    Chile's peso fell about 0.6%, as prices of the
country's largest export, copper, fell. A poll last week saw
traders positioning for record-low interest rates in the country
through this year.
    Among stocks, those in Chile and Mexico
traded steady to higher, while Argentine shares hit an
over two-month low. Colombia's main index extended
losses to a third day.
    Alejo Czerwonko, UBS' chief investment officer for emerging
markets Americas, upgraded EM equities to the most preferred
investments for portfolios, saying the asset class stands to
benefit from the expected global economic recovery, higher
commodity prices, and steady depreciation of the U.S. dollar. 
    Brazilian markets were closed for a holiday.
    
 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea
Ricci and Richard Chang)
