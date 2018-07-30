EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso hits 3-month high, stocks at 6-month peak

(Recasts with Mexican peso gains) MEXICO CITY, July 30 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso firmed to its strongest level in more than three months on Monday while the country's main stock index closed at its highest in six months, supported by solid corporate earnings. Mexico's peso firmed 0.4 percent and traded at its strongest levels since April. The peso was supported by last week's renewal of talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement. The currency has rallied back more than 13 percent from a 1-1/2 year low hit last month. Analysts at Mexican bank Banorte doubted the currency could gain much more amid continued uncertainty around global trade. Chile's peso and Colombia's peso also mounted gains amid a broadly weaker dollar. Traders are bracing for a slew of monetary policy meetings scheduled this week in the United States, Brazil, Mexico, and England. Mexico's S&P/BMV IPC stock index ticked higher to close at its highest since early February. Among the gainers on Monday was department store operator Liverpool, whose shares jumped over 5 percent after the company reported a 23 percent rise in second quarter profit. Analysts at Barclays said the retailer's net sales were better than expected, although profitability was in line with estimates. On Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index, meat processor Marfrig Global Foods SA rose 3 percent after reports on Friday that Tyson Foods Inc was in exclusive talks to purchase Marfrig's Keystone Foods unit. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1949 GMT: Stock indexes daily YTD % % change Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1090.54 -0.17 -5.71 MSCI LatAm 2736.94 0.24 -3.46 Brazil Bovespa 80321.81 0.57 5.13 Mexico IPC 49713.42 0.14 0.73 Chile IPSA 5369.32 0 -3.51 Chile IGPA 27074.02 -0.06 -3.24 Argentina MerVal 29156.50 -0.35 -3.02 Colombia IGBC 12279.64 0.95 7.99 Venezuela IBC 89351.79 -4.57 6973.7 8 Currencies daily YTD % % change change Latest Brazil real 3.7280 -0.31 -11.12 Mexico peso 18.5425 0.44 6.24 Chile peso 637.55 0.75 -3.59 Colombia peso 2867.76 0.60 3.98 Peru sol 3.27 -0.21 -1.01 Argentina peso (interbank) 27.2550 0.29 -31.76 Argentina peso (parallel) 28.35 0.88 -32.17 (Reporting by Sheky Espejo in Mexico City and Gram Slattery in Sao Paulo Editing by Tom Brown)