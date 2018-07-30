FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
July 30, 2018 / 8:58 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso hits 3-month high, stocks at 6-month peak

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Recasts with Mexican peso gains)
    MEXICO CITY, July 30 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso firmed to its
strongest level in more than three months on Monday while the
country's main stock index closed at its highest in six months,
supported by solid corporate earnings.
    Mexico's peso firmed 0.4 percent and traded
at its strongest levels since April.
    The peso was supported by last week's renewal of talks to
renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement. The
currency has rallied back more than 13 percent from a 1-1/2 year
low hit last month.
    Analysts at Mexican bank Banorte doubted the currency could
gain much more amid continued uncertainty around global trade.
    Chile's peso and Colombia's peso also
mounted gains amid a broadly weaker dollar. 
    Traders are bracing for a slew of monetary policy meetings
scheduled this week in the United States, Brazil, Mexico, and
England. 
    Mexico's S&P/BMV IPC stock index ticked higher to
close at its highest since early February.
    Among the gainers on Monday was department store operator
Liverpool, whose shares jumped over 5 percent
after the company reported a 23 percent rise in second quarter
profit.
    Analysts at Barclays said the retailer's net sales were
better than expected, although profitability was in line with
estimates.
    On Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index, meat processor Marfrig
Global Foods SA rose 3 percent after reports on
Friday that Tyson Foods Inc was in exclusive talks to
purchase Marfrig's Keystone Foods unit.
      
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1949 GMT:
    
    
 Stock indexes                              daily   YTD %
                                                %  change
                                 Latest    change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets            1090.54   -0.17   -5.71
                                                   
 MSCI LatAm                       2736.94    0.24   -3.46
 Brazil Bovespa                  80321.81    0.57    5.13
 Mexico IPC                      49713.42    0.14    0.73
 Chile IPSA                       5369.32       0   -3.51
 Chile IGPA                      27074.02   -0.06   -3.24
 Argentina MerVal                29156.50   -0.35   -3.02
 Colombia IGBC                   12279.64    0.95    7.99
 Venezuela IBC                   89351.79   -4.57  6973.7
                                                        8
                                                         
 Currencies                                 daily   YTD %
                                                %  change
                                           change  
                                   Latest          
 Brazil real                       3.7280   -0.31  -11.12
                                                   
 Mexico peso                      18.5425    0.44    6.24
                                                   
 Chile peso                        637.55    0.75   -3.59
 Colombia peso                    2867.76    0.60    3.98
 Peru sol                            3.27   -0.21   -1.01
                                                   
 Argentina peso (interbank)       27.2550    0.29  -31.76
                                                   
 Argentina peso (parallel)          28.35    0.88  -32.17
                                                   
 
    

 (Reporting by Sheky Espejo in Mexico City and Gram Slattery in
Sao Paulo
Editing by Tom Brown)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.