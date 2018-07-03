EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso jumps on reduced concerns over Obrador

By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, July 3 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso strengthened sharply on Tuesday after the newly elected president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, sought to assuage investors, magnifying a global bounce in emerging market assets. Obrador, who cruised to victory over the weekend as the first leftist elected president since one-party rule ended in 2000, has strived to dispel fears he might be averse to private investment. On Monday, one of his advisers told Reuters the election win would jumpstart negotiations on the North American Free Trade Agreement, and that an agreement was possible before his government takes power in December. "We think at current levels, most of bad news regarding NAFTA and presidential elections are priced in the Mexican peso," Bank of America Merrill Lynch wrote in a report. "The currency is close to fairly valued and positioning is more balanced." The peso firmed 2 percent, by far the biggest gainer among Latin American currencies, as improved sentiment over Mexico helped to magnify an emerging markets rally. Higher-risk currencies had suffered in recent days due to the threat of a full-blown trade war between the United States and China, sending the yuan on a tailspin that reportedly forced China into intervention via state-run banks. A Chinese central bank adviser was also quoted as saying authorities did not expect significant yuan depreciation. That helped the yuan reverse early losses to move back into positive territory, supporting other emerging market currencies. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1530 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1060.48 0.11 -8.56 MSCI LatAm 2486.31 2.69 -14.39 Brazil Bovespa 74215.93 1.89 -2.86 Mexico IPC 47186.21 1.14 -4.39 Chile IPSA 5306.19 0.09 -4.64 Chile IGPA 26861.91 0.07 -4.00 Argentina MerVal 26824.10 6.03 -10.78 Colombia IGBC 12434.25 -0.52 9.35 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.8816 0.74 -14.64 Mexico peso 19.5600 2.06 0.71 Chile peso 650.95 0.32 -5.58 Colombia peso 2907.97 0.73 2.55 Peru sol 3.283 0.12 -1.40 Argentina peso (interbank) 27.8700 1.61 -33.26 Argentina peso (parallel) 28.7 0.87 -33.00 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Dan Grebler)