EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso, LatAm stocks hit by Turkey jitters

(Updates prices) SAO PAULO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso sank by the most in over two months on Wednesday as Latin American equities and currencies were rattled by jitters over Turkey that led to a global sell-off in emerging market assets and commodities. Mexico's peso fell about 1.6 percent, its biggest intraday fall since early June and was on track to close at its weakest in five weeks. The peso had strengthened significantly in the last two months, helped by perceived progress in North American Free Trade Agreement negotiations. Now negotiators are trying to meet an August goal of wrapping up U.S.-Mexico talks. Continued volatility in the lira pushed risk-averse traders toward the dollar, prompting a shakeout in riskier assets. The widely watched MSCI Emerging Markets Equity Index entered a technical bear market after falling some 20 percent since late January, while the MSCI emerging market currency index hit a nearly 15-month low. In Latin American equities markets, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index fell 1.8 percent, as mediocre corporate results and domestic political worries added to the wider sell-off. "Local investors started the day evaluating the re-emergence of caution overseas with stock markets falling and emerging market currencies also falling against the dollar," as the Turkey situation develops, said Regis Chinchila, an analyst at Sao Paulo-based Terra Investimentos. Education companies Kroton Educacional SA and Estacio Participacoes SA both fell over 6 percent after reporting disappointing second-quarter results. Heavily weighted state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA and iron ore miner Vale SA both sank around 4 percent as commodities prices fell. Chinchila said traders were also eyeing a poll released on Wednesday, which showed market-friendly centrist Geraldo Alckmin failing to gain traction for Brazil's October presidential election. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1955 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1023.43 -1.83 -10 MSCI LatAm 2531.38 -2.26 -8.43 Brazil Bovespa 77159.48 -1.84 0.99 Mexico IPC 48556.11 -1.1 -1.62 Argentina MerVal 27102.43 2.13 -9.86 Colombia IGBC 11939.46 -0.73 5.00 Venezuela IBC 160676.3 14.64 12620.38 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.9017 -0.92 -15.08 Mexico peso 19.1975 -1.62 2.61 Chile peso 663.3 0 -7.33 Colombia peso 3047.5 -1.18 -2.15 Peru sol 3.317 -0.54 -2.41 Argentina peso (interbank) 29.75 0.40 -37.48 Argentina peso (parallel) 29.7 -1.35 -35.25 (Reporting by Gram Slattery and Paula Arend Laier; additional reporting by Sujata Rao in London; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Grant McCool)