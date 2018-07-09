FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
July 9, 2018 / 4:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso slips despite global risk appetite

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Bruno Federowski
    BRASILIA, July 9 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso weakened on
Monday after booking its best week in nearly seven years,
extending a trend of volatility in the wake of leftist Andres
Manuel Lopez Obrador's victory at the presidential elections
this month.
    The peso fell 0.4 percent, contradicting strength
in other emerging market currencies as concerns of a full-blown
U.S.-China trade war, which hammered demand for risky assets in
recent weeks, faded.
    The peso went through a seesaw after Obrador's victory,
plummeting initially due to concerns over his nationalist track
record but bouncing back as he and his advisors sought to
assuage investors' angst.
    The peso ended last week 4.4 percent stronger, its largest
weekly gain since October 2011. 
    Most Latin American stock markets rose as risk appetite
recovered. MSCI's Latin American index was up
1.1 percent, largely in line with a 1.4 percent with MSCI's
wider emerging-market index.
    Brazil's stock market, the largest in the region, was closed
for a local holiday in São Paulo. Trading in the Brazilian real
 was largely subdued as the holiday kept future markets
closed.
    
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1630 GMT:
 Stock indexes                               daily %   YTD %
                                              change  change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets              1075.22     1.44    -8.5
 MSCI LatAm                         2551.23     1.12  -10.79
 Mexico IPC                        49421.87      0.9    0.14
 Chile IPSA                         5327.75     0.82   -4.26
 Chile IGPA                        26991.30     0.72   -3.54
 Argentina MerVal                  27611.04    -0.73   -8.16
 Colombia IGBC                     12363.01     0.26    8.73
                                                            
 Currencies                                  daily %   YTD %
                                              change  change
                                     Latest           
 Mexico peso                        19.1490    -0.39    2.87
                                                      
 Chile peso                          651.75     0.74   -5.69
 Colombia peso                      2882.41    -0.35    3.46
 Peru sol                             3.282     0.09   -1.37
 Argentina peso (interbank)         27.9100     0.68  -33.36
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            28.85     0.17  -33.34
                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Richard Chang)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.