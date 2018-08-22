EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso, stocks up on optimism over possible NAFTA deal

(Recasts on NAFTA news, updates prices) By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso currency and its stock market gained on Wednesday as officials grow increasingly optimistic over the possibility of a successful renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement in the coming days. In Washington, Mexican and U.S. officials said they were close to resolving remaining bilateral issues in the NAFTA revamp, but hopes of squaring away remaining sticking points on Wednesday were booted to at least later this week. The prospect of a breakthrough helped the Mexican peso rise 1.17 percent against the dollar, while the country's benchmark S&P/BMV IPC stock index was up 1.09 percent. In Brazil, the real currency extended its sell-off early on Wednesday past the 4 to the dollar milestone before paring losses to gain 0.24 percent. Investors in Brazil have turned increasingly pessimistic over the October presidential election. A string of voter intention polls have shown business favorite Geraldo Alckmin stuck in the single digits. Jailed former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has consistently led the ballot, followed by far-right lawmaker Jair Bolsonaro. "Surveys are pointing to a clear-cut scenario where Alckmin does not take flight," Rico Investimentos brokerage analyst Roberto Indech said. The Brazilian real had fallen in the last six trading days, a move that accelerated after it breached the 4 to the dollar level on Tuesday for the first time since February 2016. Other emerging currencies were mostly up, with those of Chile, Colombia and Peru firming between 0.27 percent and 0.62 percent. Risky assets found support this week after U.S. President Donald Trump's criticism of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, which seemed to question the central bank's independence. Minutes of the Fed's latest meeting showed central bankers discussed raising interest rates soon to counter excessive economic strength. Higher U.S. rates could lure capital away from emerging markets, which offer steeper returns. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2054 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily pct YTD pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,050.61 0.6 -9.31 MSCI LatAm 2,505.54 0.52 -11.41 Brazil Bovespa 76,902.30 2.29 0.65 Mexico IPC 49,880.34 1.09 1.07 Argentina MerVal 26,872.47 3.17 -10.62 Colombia IGBC 12,161.90 0.32 6.96 Venezuela IBC 410,937.4 21.89 32,433.01 4 Currencies Latest Daily pct YTD pct change change Brazil real 4.0452 0.24 -18.09 Mexico peso 18.7300 1.17 5.17 Chile peso 661.45 0.36 -7.08 Colombia peso 2,959 0.62 0.78 Peru sol 3.284 0.27 -1.43 Argentina peso 30.2100 -0.70 -38.43 (interbank) Argentina peso 30.65 -0.98 -37.26 (parallel) (Additional reporting by Claudia Violante in Sao Paulo and David Alire Garcia in Mexico City; Editing by Dan Grebler)