EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso turns weaker after earthquake; stock trading suspended
September 19, 2017 / 7:31 PM / in a month

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso turns weaker after earthquake; stock trading suspended

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso turned
weaker on Tuesday after a powerful earthquake hit the south of
the country, which made the country's stock exchange suspend
trading.
    The 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook buildings in the capital
of Mexico City and sent people fleeing into the street.

    The Mexican peso dipped 0.2 percent after firming
as much as 0.2 percent earlier.
    The move decoupled the peso from other Latin American
currencies, which had traded mostly flat on the first day of the
Federal Reserve's widely awaited two-day meeting.
    The U.S. central bank is expected to provide further clues
on when it will hike interest rates again. Many bet it will also
announce it will begin trimming its massive portfolio of assets,
another step in its efforts to unwind the extraordinary stimulus
set up during the financial crisis.
    "What we're seeing in the markets is the calm before the
storm," Coinvalores trader Paulo Nepomuceno said.
    Analysts widely expect the pace of policy tightening in the
United States to be a major driver of currency moves in emerging
markets, which have for years enjoyed steady investor demand as
central banks pumped liquidity into developed markets.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1900 GMT:
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets              1109.66    -0.29    29.07
 MSCI LatAm                         2990.51    -0.12    27.92
 Brazil Bovespa                    76018.98     0.04    26.22
 Chile IPSA                         5202.05     0.81    25.31
 Chile IGPA                        25973.23     0.73    25.27
 Argentina MerVal                  24080.86      0.7    42.34
 Colombia IGBC                     11131.16    -0.33     9.90
 Venezuela IBC                    436716.72     3.15  1277.43
                                                             
 Currencies                                  daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.1346     0.00     3.66
 Mexico peso                        17.7925    -0.18    16.59
                                                      
 Chile peso                           624.9     0.00     7.33
 Colombia peso                       2893.9     0.41     3.72
 Peru sol                             3.246    -0.06     5.18
 Argentina peso (interbank)         17.1350    -0.15    -7.35
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)             17.9     0.11    -6.03
                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chris Reese and
Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
