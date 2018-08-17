EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso up on NAFTA outlook, Brazil stocks dip

(Recasts with peso gains) SAO PAULO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso firmed on Friday after U.S. and Mexican officials said they were close to settling differences in NAFTA trade talks, while Brazilian equities slid on presidential race jitters. Mexico's peso shook off losses to gain about 0.6 percent after a top White House economic adviser said on Friday that Washington was "very, very close" to clinching a trade deal with Mexico. Mexico's economy minister said earlier that he hopes to conclude by the middle of next week outstanding bilateral issues with the United States surrounding the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Mexican stocks also gained after the news, with the S&P/BMV stock index getting an added boost by a more than 8 percent gain in shares of bank and appliance dealer Elektra , which saw its biggest one-day gain since April last year. Meanwhile, Brazil's Bovespa stock index fell 0.9 percent after an opinion poll by Sao Paulo's XP Investimentos on voter intentions ahead of October's race showed leftist Fernando Haddad gaining ground on right-wing frontrunner Jair Bolsonaro, with market-friendly centrist Geraldo Alckmin trailing in third place. Traders were also spooked by instability in Turkey's lira currency. "It was a double blow," said Marco Tulli, manager on the Bovespa desk of Sao Paulo brokerage Coinvalores. The biggest loser on the Bovespa was food processor Marfrig Global Foods SA, whose shares fell 9 percent as traders reacted negatively to news of a possible deal that would see Tyson Foods Inc buying Marfrig's U.S. chicken processor, Keystone Foods. Analysts at Itau BBA reiterated their underperform rating on Marfrig, saying the unit's $2.5 billion price tag was too low. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1952 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1025.81 0.4 -11.8 MSCI LatAm 2516.6 -0.8 -10.3 Brazil Bovespa 76134.91 -0.9 -0.3 Mexico IPC 48255.63 0.4 -2.2 Argentina MerVal 26236.85 -2.6 -12.7 Colombia IGBC 12077.15 0.2 6.2 Venezuela IBC 219356.3 36.5 17266.0 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.9135 -0.2 -15.3 Mexico peso 18.887 0.6 4.3 Chile peso 668.3 0.1 -8.0 Colombia peso 3031 -0.4 -1.6 Peru sol 3.311 0.1 -2.2 Argentina peso (interbank) 29.84 -0.1 -37.7 Argentina peso (parallel) 29.8 -0.5 -35.5 (Reporting by Paula Arend Laier and Gram Slattery; additional reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez in Mexico City, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)