EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso weakens on NAFTA, Argentine peso hits new low

By Miguel Gutierrez MEXICO CITY, May 14 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso weakened on Monday on uncertainty over an update of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) after U.S., Canada and Mexico's representatives showed no sign of reaching a deal, while Argentina's peso hit an all-time low. Mexico's peso was at 19.6260 per U.S. dollar on Monday afternoon, almost 1 percent weaker than the day earlier reference price. The IPC stock index fell 0.45 percent. Investors are concerned that NAFTA negotiators may fail to reach a new deal before a deadline this week that would give the current U.S. Congress a chance of passing it. The Argentine peso fell more than 6 percent after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said a target exchange rate will not be a condition of a financing deal with Argentina. Argentina requested a "high access stand-by arrangement" from the IMF last week after the peso depreciated rapidly, prompting the central bank to sell reserves and hike interest rates to 40 percent in a bid to contain one of the world's highest inflation rates as well as stop the peso slide. The Brazilian real also weakened on Monday after a presidential poll showed strong support for candidates seen by investors as unwilling to pursue a market-friendly agenda. Excluding jailed former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who will likely be barred if he registers to run, the Brazilian survey showed law-and-order congressman Jair Bolsonaro held on to his lead in early polling ahead of the October elections. Bolsonaro's statements on economic policy have been erratic. The polling data helped to offset the effect of increased central bank intervention in the wake of a weekslong emerging market sell-off that drove the Brazilian real and the Mexican peso to multiyear lows. Latin American stock markets were mixed as rising crude prices lifted shares of oil drillers. Key Latin American stock indices at 2130 GMT: Stock indexes daily YTD % % change Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1168.90 0.38 0.9 MSCI LatAm 2843.17 -0.98 0.53 Brazil Bovespa 85232.18 0.01 11.56 Mexico IPC 46519.29 -0.45 -5.74 Chile IPSA 5695.82 -0.12 2.36 Chile IGPA 28783.23 -0.05 2.87 Argentina MerVal 30441.60 1.97 1.25 Colombia IGBC 12362.10 0.02 8.72 Venezuela IBC 0.00 0 -100.00 (Additional reporting by Bruno Federowski in Sao Paulo; Editing by David Gregorio and Lisa Shumaker)