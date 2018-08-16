EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico stocks hit 6-wk low, while peso rebounds

(Recasts with stock losses) SAO PAULO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Mexicans stocks fell to a six-week low, hit by losses in cement company Cemex, and Brazilian equities dipped on Thursday, while the pesos of Mexico and Colombia bounced back from steep losses sparked by jitters due to the slump in Turkey's lira. Mexico's benchmark S&P/BMV IPC fell over 1 percent to close at its lowest since early July, dragged down by 4.3 percent loss in Cemex after HSBC downgraded the stock. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa slipped 0.3 percent amid concerns about October's presidential election after local media reported the market's favorite candidate, Geraldo Alckmin, had been questioned by investigators over alleged campaign financing irregularities from past races. "The market is volatile because we are nearing a very uncertain presidential vote," said Marcelo Mesquita at fund manager Leblon Equities. Positive news from big companies helped offset losses. Shares of state utility Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras climbed 7.1 percent after the company's chief executive said he was upbeat about the prospect of an auction of four distribution units going ahead in late August as planned. Shares of Embraer gained 3.8 percent after analysts at Morgan Stanley recommended ADRs of the aircraft maker, saying the risk-reward balance had become attractive because of the company's planned tie-up with Boeing Co. Mexico's peso gained 0.8 percent while Colombia's currency added 0.9 percent against the dollar as traders were relieved by news China would hold trade talks with the United States this month while Turkey's lira currency continued to rebound. Meanwhile, the Turkish lira stabilized as Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak assured thousands of investors and economists on a Thursday conference call that the nation would emerge stronger from the currency crisis. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2140 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1021.57 -0.18 -11.82 MSCI LatAm 2536.38 0.66 -10.32 Brazil Bovespa 76818.72 -0.34 0.55 Mexico IPC 48059.06 -1.02 -2.62 Argentina MerVal 26938.75 -0.26 -10.40 Colombia IGBC 12048.23 0.85 5.96 Venezuela IBC 219356.3 36.52 17265.95 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.9048 -0.14 -15.12 Mexico peso 18.9910 0.81 3.73 Chile peso 668.8 -0.82 -8.10 Colombia peso 3019.15 0.92 -1.23 Peru sol 3.313 0.12 -2.29 Argentina peso (interbank) 29.61 1.32 -37.18 Argentina peso (parallel) 29.6 0.68 -35.03 (Reporting by Paula Arend Laier, Gram Slattery and Patricia Duarte; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)