EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico stocks, peso up on NAFTA, Brazil down

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Mexican equities and the peso rose on Tuesday amid signs of progress in the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement and on the back of a combination of solid corporate results, rising commodities prices and a strong day on Wall Street. Mexico's IPC equities index climbed 1.29 percent after brokerage Grupo Financiero Monex projected the index would rise 7.5 percent to end the year at 53,000 points. The peso gained 0.26 percent. A Monex report predicted "an improved scenario for the second half of the year" following Mexico's July 1 election and optimism that the United States, Canada and Mexico could secure a NAFTA deal within days. Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Monday that Mexico has put forward a proposal to update NAFTA's contentious rules of origin, and in turn was studying the U.S. position. The IPC index was led by gains in bank Banorte and bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano FEMSA . In Brazil meanwhile, the benchmark Bovespa index shed its earlier gains and was down nearly 1 percent. The Brazilian real also fell 1 percent. State oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA fell 1.5 percent, erasing its earlier 1.4 percent climb, even as oil prices gained after the United States reimposed some sanctions on Iran. Argentina's Merval index dropped 3.6 percent on an alleged graft conspiracy centered on the administration of former President Cristina Fernandez. On Monday, a person close to the investigation told Reuters a construction executive related to business-friendly President Mauricio Macri was among those being questioned. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1945 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,079.48 0.79 -7.55 MSCI LatAm 2,716.35 -0.57 -3.4 Brazil Bovespa 80,322.23 -0.9 5.13 Mexico IPC 49,955.90 1.29 1.22 Argentina MerVal 27,850.17 -3.61 -7.37 Colombia IGBC 12,095.32 -0.08 6.37 Venezuela IBC 103,157.06 -0.82 225.36 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.7675 -1.00 -12.06 Mexico peso 18.4700 0.26 6.65 Chile peso 642.8 0.55 -4.38 Colombia peso 2,890.75 0.29 3.16 Peru sol 3.268 0.06 -0.95 Argentina peso (interbank) 27.3950 -0.16 -32.10 Argentina peso (parallel) 27.7 1.44 -30.58 (Reporting by Anthony Esposito in Mexico City and Gram Slattery and Paula Arend Laier is Sao Paulo; additional reporting by Sheky Espejo in Mexico City and Hugh Bronstein and Nicolas Musculin in Buenos Aires; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Grant McCool)