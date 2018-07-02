FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2018 / 9:22 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico stocks sink, peso slips after leftist's landslide win

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Updates with closing prices, adds background)
    SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, July 2 (Reuters) - Mexico's stock
market sank on Monday and the peso slid after leftist
presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador handily won
election while his allies picked up a significant number of
congressional seats.
    Mexico's benchmark stock index shed more than 2
percent it its steepest one-day drop in nearly five months after
Lopez Obrador on Sunday won with the widest margin in a
presidential election since the 1980s.
    The 64-year-old former Mexico City mayor's victory was
widely priced in by markets, but an apparent
better-than-expected showing in congressional races for his
leftist party has put investors on edge.
    Mexico's peso weakened, but its losses were less
than other emerging market currencies as the dollar broadly
gained as a safe-haven bet amid mounting global trade tensions
and political developments in Europe.
    The market is now closely watching Lopez Obrador for policy
signals, said Marco Oviedo, an economist at Barclays Bank. Many
of his future policy decisions are something of a mystery, as he
ran a campaign that some saw as fairly light on specifics.
    Carlos Urzua, Lopez Obrador's pick to be his finance
minister when he takes office on Dec. 1, has moved to mollify
investor concerns, holding a conference call on Monday. 
    Urzua told Reuters in an interview that Lopez Obrador
supports ideas such as creating a fiscal committee for prudent
economic management, reforms of pensions and cost-cutting at
state-owned oil firm Pemex.
    In his victory speeches, Lopez Obrador said he would respect
central bank independence and talks on the North American Free
Trade Agreement, among other things.
    "The conciliatory tone of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador after
his convincing victory in the presidential elections has been
relatively well received by the markets," said Capital Economics
in a report. 
    "But it's worth warning that we still have little clarity
about his economic policies."   
    
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2030 GMT: 
    
 Stock indexes                                daily %   YTD %
                                               change  change
                                   Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets              1059.32     -0.95   -8.56
 MSCI LatAm                         2421.24     -2.25  -14.39
 Brazil Bovespa                    72839.74      0.11   -4.66
 Mexico IPC                        46653.52     -2.12   -5.47
 Chile IPSA                         5301.25      0.83   -4.73
 Chile IGPA                        26843.21      0.73   -4.07
 Argentina MerVal                  25404.65     -2.43  -15.50
 Colombia IGBC                     12499.63      1.49    9.93
 Venezuela IBC                         0.00         0  -100.0
                                                            0
                                                             
 Currencies                                   daily %   YTD %
                                               change  change
                                                       
                                     Latest            
 Brazil real                         3.9103     -0.88  -15.27
 Mexico peso                        20.0255     -0.55   -1.63
 Chile peso                          653.05     -0.61   -5.88
 Colombia peso                      2929.25      0.00    1.80
 Peru sol                             3.287     -0.33   -1.52
 Argentina peso (interbank)         28.2000      2.66  -34.04
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             28.9      0.17  -33.46
                                                       
 
 (Reporting by Gram Slattery, Noé Torres, Sheky Espejo
Editing by Alistair Bell and Grant McCool)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
