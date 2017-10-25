EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico's peso firms as central bank boosts intervention

(Updates prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso strengthened on Wednesday after the central bank stepped in to cushion the currency's recent decline, lifting it from six-month lows. The peso firmed 0.99 percent, making it the top gainer among currencies in the region and paring its losses this month to around 4 percent. Mexico's currency commission said on Wednesday it would increase the amount of dollars auctioned in foreign currency hedges following a period of market volatility. Strategists at BNP Paribas said that the intervention was meant to curb price pressures stemming from a weaker peso, which could delay policymaker efforts to slow down inflation. Concerns over the future of Mexico's trade ties with the United States have hammered the peso in recent weeks as fears grew that U.S. President Donald Trump could make good on his threats to scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). The Mexican stock exchange closed down 2.55 percent as shares of America Movil fell as much as 6.93 percent. On Tuesday, the telecoms firm reported a net loss of 9.55 billion pesos ($501.63 million) for the third quarter, hit by a costly Colombian arbitration panel ruling. Brazilian markets seesawed on Wednesday, with the currency up 0.32 percent and stocks up 0.42 percent. Traders mostly avoided making big bets ahead of a widely expected lower house vote on whether to put President Michel Temer on trial in the Supreme Court for corruption charges. Investors largely bet he will dodge the charges, but a smaller show of support could further delay his efforts to streamline the costly social security system, which are seen as critical to boosting long-term economic growth. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2010 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1113.49 0.02 29.12 MSCI LatAm 2887.35 0.16 23.16 Brazil Bovespa 76671.13 0.42 27.30 Mexico IPC 48876.46 -2.55 7.08 Chile IPSA 5495.09 -0.74 32.37 Chile IGPA 27566.78 -0.66 32.95 Argentina MerVal 27865.83 -0.51 64.71 Colombia IGBC 10956.49 0.77 8.18 Venezuela IBC 710.85 7.06 -97.76 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2339 0.32 0.47 Mexico peso 19.0420 0.99 8.94 Chile peso 628.8 0.52 6.66 Colombia peso 2994.26 -0.58 0.24 Peru sol 3.234 0.06 5.57 Argentina peso (interbank) 17.4850 0.09 -9.21 Argentina peso (parallel) 18.05 0.50 -6.81 ($1 = 19.0378 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon and Lisa Shumaker)