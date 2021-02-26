Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico's peso hits over 3-week low; Vale lifts Bovespa after results

By Susan Mathew

    * UBS does not expect rise in yields to derail equity rally
    * Vale jumps as much as 2%; Co upbeat on outlook for core
earnings

    Feb 26 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell on Friday
spooked by rising U.S. Treasury yields, with Mexico's peso
hitting its lowest in more than three months, while upbeat
earnings from miner Vale lifted Brazil's main stock index. 
    The dollar index looked set to post its best session in six
weeks as yields on U.S. bonds rose, putting an index of EM
currencies on course for its worst day since a
COVID-induced sell-off last March. 
    Mexico's peso slipped as much as 0.9% before
steadying, while declining copper and oil prices weighed on the
Chilean and Colombian pesos, respectively.
 
    Rising yields have pressured risk assets over the past few
sessions, but market experts are looking further ahead, noting
the underlying implications are risk positive.
    "Rising real yields are being driven by a stronger growth
outlook," said a team of strategists at UBS Global Wealth
Management, led by chief investment officer Mark Haefele,
although they warned that investors should brace for a period of
higher volatility as markets adjust to the new backdrop. 
    Barclays strategists noted the economic outlook, especially
for manufacturing in emerging markets, remained robust. "But
political developments, especially in Brazil and other LatAm
countries, have added some idiosyncratic sources of volatility
for EM assets." 
    Brazil's real, which has been under pressure
from the country's fiscal woes and worries about a return to
populist policies by the government, was set for a weekly loss
of about 2%. On Friday, the currency was flat.
    Brazil's main stock index bucked a global equity
rout to rise 0.7%. Vale jumped as much as 2% after
the iron ore miner sounded an upbeat outlook for core earnings.

    Meatpacker Minerva rose as much as 7.3% after
announcing a record dividend of 1.03 real per share.

    The Brazil heavy Latam stocks index was up
0.4% but still set for its worst week since October on the rise
in yields, as well as a slide in Petrobras and shares
of other state-owned Brazilian firms following political
interference and fears of more. 
    "The latest setback for stocks is a volatility spike, rather
than a fundamental shift in the market outlook... It is the pace
of the rise in yield, rather than the level, that has created
volatility," UBS strategists said, adding that they do not
expect the rise in yields to derail the equity rally.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1407 GMT:
  Stock indexes           Latest   Daily %
                                   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets    1343.80    -2.89
                                   
 MSCI LatAm               2270.75      0.4
                                   
 Brazil Bovespa         112990.55     0.65
                                   
 Mexico IPC                     -        -
                                   
 Chile IPSA               4564.91    -0.21
                                   
 Argentina MerVal               -        -
                                   
 Colombia COLCAP                -        -
                                   
                                          
      Currencies          Latest   Daily %
                                   change
 Brazil real               5.5088    -0.01
                                   
 Mexico peso              20.8620    -0.12
                                   
 Chile peso                 719.9    -0.58
                                   
 Colombia peso            3621.22    -0.37
                                   
 Peru sol                  3.6478     0.00
                                   
 Argentina peso           89.8100    -0.06
 (interbank)                       
                                   
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten
Donovan)
