EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico's peso jumps as Brexit trade deal lifts mood

 (There will be no Latam-focused emerging markets report on Dec
25 because of the Christmas holiday)
    Dec 24 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso rose in thin
pre-Christmas trading on Thursday, leading gains among Latin
American currencies as the dollar weakened after the
announcement of a post-Brexit trade deal. 
    The Mexican peso rose 0.8% to a near 1-week high,
with data showing the country's seasonally adjusted unemployment
rate up at 4.5% in November, compared with 4.7% in October.

    Of 12 million people who left the workforce in April because
of the COVID-19 pandemic, some 9.9 million were back in
employment by November, the national statistics agency said. 
    Global markets found relief as the United Kingdom and
European Union sealed a Brexit trade agreement a day before
Christmas holidays in one of the most important deals in recent
European history.
    That dented the safe-haven appeal of the dollar and boosted
riskier emerging market currencies, including the Colombian
 and the Chilean pesos.  
    Meanwhile, Mexico inoculated its first person against
COVID-19, while the first 10,000 doses of a 10-million order of
the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine reached Chile.
 
    Stocks in the region were subdued, with markets in Brazil
and Argentina closed on Thursday ahead of Christmas holidays.   
 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
    
                                       Latest       Daily %
                                                     change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                    1252.19       -0.47
 MSCI LatAm                               2419.75       -0.14
 Brazil Bovespa                                 -           -
 Mexico IPC                              43318.54       -0.64
 Chile IPSA                               4112.16       -1.06
 Argentina MerVal                               -           -
 Colombia COLCAP                          1412.13       -0.32 Currencies                  Latest       Daily %
                                                     change
 Brazil real                                    -           -
 Mexico peso                              19.8972        0.76
 Chile peso                                 711.5        0.31
 Colombia peso                            3489.46        0.24
 Peru sol                                   3.612       -0.14
 Argentina peso (interbank)                     -           -
                                                   
 

 (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara
Lewis)
