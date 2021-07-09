Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico's peso leads Latam FX gains, real lags this week

By Ambar Warrick

    * Brazil's real down nearly 4% this week
    * MSCI Latam stocks down 4% this week
    * China rate cut could be negative signal -analyst 

    July 9 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies recovered
from recent losses on Friday but were set to end the week lower
on turbulent commodity markets and concerns over Chinese
economic growth.
    Chile's peso rose 0.9%, tracking higher copper
prices, after major importer China cut the amount of cash that
banks need to hold to boost an economic recovery.
    But China's move to cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR)
raised broader questions over the pace of an economic recovery
in the country, given that it has so far led a post-COVID
economic bounce.
    Iris Pang, ING's chief economist, Greater China, questioned
whether the cut implied that Chinese banks were under pressure
from bad loans.
    "If bank troubles spread to the real economy, both the RRR
and interest rates may need to be cut... This surprise could be
read as a negative signal about how the economy is doing." 
    An economic slowdown in China would be negative for Latin
America, given the region's large dependence on China as a
destination for agriculture and mining exports. 
    Chile's peso was on track to lose nearly 2% this week.
    MSCI's index of Latin American currencies
rose 0.5% on Friday, but was set to lose 2.8% this week- its
worst performance in more than three months.
    The bulk of the losses in index could be attributed to
Brazil's real, which was the worst-performing emerging
market currency this week, with a near-4% drop. 
    The real did not trade on account of a holiday on Friday.
Growing concerns over political unrest in the country have
detracted from the real's appeal. 
    Two polls on Thursday showed President Jair Bolsonaro's
disapproval ratings rose to the highest level since he came to
power 2-1/2 years ago, amid growing discontent over his
administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
    
    
    Mexico's peso rose about 0.5% against the dollar, but
was set to lose 0.7% for the week. Wild swings in oil prices,
after the breakdown of OPEC talks, hampered the currency through
the week.
    Rising COVID-19 infections also threatened to quell a
fledgling economic recovery in the country.
    Latin American stocks rose in early trade, tracking a
broader recovery in global markets after steep losses through
the week. MSCI's index of regional stocks was
set to lose 4% this week, its worst week in more than four
months. 
    Argentine markets were closed for a holiday.

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
    
                              Latest    Daily % change
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1318.27            0.15
                                        
 MSCI LatAm                    2511.22            0.79
                                        
 Mexico IPC                   49715.02            0.29
                                        
 Chile IPSA                    4230.01               1
                                        
 Colombia COLCAP               1290.08            0.47 Currencies             Latest    Daily % change
 Mexico peso                   19.8931            0.51
                                        
 Chile peso                     746.13            0.85
                                        
 Colombia peso                    3837            0.00
 Peru sol                       3.9536           -0.14
                                        
 

    
 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Dan Grebler)
