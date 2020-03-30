EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico's peso leads Latam FX lower, Stocks edge up

Bonds News
    * Mexican reliance on U.S. economy point of weakness-
analyst
    * Brazil's real down after dismal service sector survey
    * Colombian peso also pressured by weak crude prices

    March 30 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso led Latin American
currencies lower on Monday as a strong dollar and sinking oil
prices weighed, with further pain seeming apparent as the
coronavirus outbreak rattled the global economy.
    Regional stocks, meanwhile, attempted to track Wall Street's
move higher, with equities in Brazil, Chile
and Mexico rising between 1% and 3%.
    However, they were miles below recent peaks, as emerging
markets continued to bear the brunt of waning risk appetite in
face of the coronavirus, which is likely to cause a deep global
recession. 
    Goldman Sachs analysts said Latin America's economy this
year will fall into its deepest recession since World War Two,
with growth shrinking 3.8%.
    MSCI's index of Latin American currencies fell 1.7%,
hovering around a four-year low as the dollar regained its
strength as the spread of the coronavirus increased safe-haven
demand for the greenback.
    Brazil's real dropped about 1.5% after a survey
showed the country's service sector confidence in March plunged
at its fastest rate on record.
    A central bank survey showed that Latin America's largest
economy is expected to shrink this year, while inflation may
come in more than a full percentage point below the central
bank's target.     
    Colombia, also a crude producer, saw its peso slide
1.8% while its main stock index slipped as oil firm
Ecopetrol dropped 1.3%. 
     
    MEXICAN PESO HAMMERED
    Crude exporter Mexico's peso fell around 3%, fast
approaching all-time lows hit last week as oil prices tanked to
multi-year lows, piling more pressure on heavily indebted
state-oil firm Pemex.
    The peso's plunge sparked assurances from the central bank
that it would activate a swap mechanism recently established
with the U.S. Federal Reserve to support liquidity in the
market.
    On Thursday, S&P downgraded Mexico's credit rating, as well
as that of Pemex, citing headwinds from slumping crude prices
adding to the weak economies woes.
    Cristian Maggio, head of emerging market strategy at TD
Securities, pointed to Mexico's reliance on the U.S. economy as
a point of weakness. 
    With the United States becoming the next epicenter of the
virus outbreak and recent economic data showing a sharp turn for
the worse, analysts have substantially cut growth expectations
for the world's largest economy.
    The peso is down almost 22% so far this year.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2051 GMT:
    
    Stock indexes             Latest        Daily % change
 MSCI Emerging Markets          831.87                    -1.27
                                        
 MSCI LatAm                    1577.58                     0.08
                                        
 Brazil Bovespa               74841.69                     1.92
                                        
 Mexico IPC                   34268.73                     1.39
                                        
 Chile IPSA                    3316.27                     2.72
                                        
 Argentina MerVal             24293.60                    0.977
                                        
 Colombia COLCAP               1132.27                    -1.33
                                        
                                                               
       Currencies             Latest        Daily % change
 Brazil real                    5.1767                    -1.40
                                        
 Mexico peso                   24.0650                    -3.17
                                        
 Chile peso                      851.8                    -2.01
                                        
 Colombia peso                    4061                    -1.26
 Peru sol                       3.4378                    -0.82
                                        
 Argentina peso                64.4675                    -0.09
 (interbank)                            
                                        
 
    

