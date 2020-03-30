EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico's peso sinks 5% as oil price tank amid virus fears

By Susan Mathew March 30 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso tumbled 5% on Monday as a strong dollar and sinking oil prices weighed, while most other Latin American currencies also weakened as the relentless spread of the coronavirus spelled disaster for the global economy. Regional stocks, meanwhile, attempted to track Wall Street's modest move higher. The dollar regained its strength as the exponentially rising number of coronavirus cases and deaths saw more economies being forced into lockdown, while others extended theirs. Investors worries about a prolonged period of significantly subdued economic activity which raised expectations of a deep global recession, sending them scurrying back to the dollar after a deluge of monetary and fiscal measures had reduced some rush to the most liquid currency. Goldman Sachs analysts said Latin America's economy will fall into its deepest recession since World War Two this year, with growth shrinking 3.8%. MEXICAN PESO HAMMERED Crude exporter Mexico's peso was fast approaching all-time lows hit last week as oil prices tanked to multi-year lows, piling more pressure on heavily indebted state-oil firm, Pemex. On Thursday, S&P downgraded Mexico's credit rating, as well as that of Pemex, citing headwinds from slumping crude prices adding to the weak economies woes. The rating agency cut its outlook to negative, raising the prospect of another downgrade soon. Cristian Maggio, head of emerging market strategy at TD Securities, pointed also to Mexico's reliance on the U.S. economy as a point of weakness. With the United States fast becoming the next epicenter of the virus outbreak and recent economic data showing a sharp turn for the worse, analysts have substantially cut growth expectations for the world's largest economy. The peso is down almost 22% so far this year. Colombia, also a crude producer, saw its peso slide 1.8% while its main stock index slipped as oil firm Ecopetrol dropped as much as 8.6%. Most other stocks rose, with Brazil's Bovespa, Chile's IPSA and Mexico's IPC index all rising more than 1%. In Brazil, a central bank survey showed the economy is expected to shrink this year while inflation may come in more than a full percentage point below the central bank's target. The real weakened 1.4%, bringing losses so far this month to 13.6% - its worst month on record. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1440 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 830.67 -1.41 MSCI LatAm 1566.47 -0.62 Brazil Bovespa 74286.02 1.17 Mexico IPC 34150.94 1.04 Chile IPSA 3268.83 1.25 Argentina MerVal 23710.58 -1.447 Colombia COLCAP 1131.15 -1.43 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1692 -1.26 Mexico peso 24.1886 -3.67 Chile peso 847.1 -1.46 Colombia peso 4081.94 -1.76 Peru sol 3.4387 -0.84 Argentina peso 64.4600 -0.08 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski)