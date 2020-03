EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico's peso slides after S&P downgrade, broader Latam FX weaken

By Susan Mathew March 27 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso slipped more than 2% on Friday, hit by a pandemic worry-driven ratings downgrade, while other Latin American currencies also weakened as the dollar attempted to claw back some gains. Regional stocks also tumbled, for the first time in four days, as Wall Street indexes sank. After a three-session rally when it jumped 10.6%, the peso fell after rating agency S&P downgraded Mexico's credit rating to BBB from BBB+, matching that of Fitch, and put Mexico's outlook on negative. S&P also cut its rating on state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos, commonly known as Pemex. It cited the coronavirus pandemic and a hit to Pemex from plunging crude prices as battering the growth outlook and piling pressure on the government to lift the struggling economy. An oil shock earlier this month had sent the peso tumbling to new lows as investors anticipated such moves. "The negative outlook suggests there is a possibility of a downgrade in the next 12-24 months, given the potential for ineffective policy execution, a worsening of public finances, and an increase in off-budget contingent liabilities," wrote Credit Suisse analysts Alonso Cervera and Alberto J. Rojas. They expect Moody's, which holds a higher rating on Mexico, to downgrade sometime around May and June. MSCI's index of regional currencies fell 1.5% as the dollar rose, threatening to send them back to all-time lows. Brazil's real declined 1.6%, while Chile's peso gave up 1.0%. Except Brazil's real, most others were still on course to end the week higher as a slew of monetary and fiscal measures around the world had eased the rush to the greenback this week. As the virus continued to spread at an alarming rate, with the United States expected to become the next epicenter of the outbreak, U.S. stocks indexes slumped after three days of strong gains. Tracking those losses, Colombia's main index slid almost 7% but was the star among weekly gains in Latam, up 18% for its best weekly performance ever. Brazil's Bovespa index slipped 4.2% after jumping 22% over the last three sessions. "We still expect some comprehensive fiscal package to be announced in China, Mexico and Colombia (to battle the likely deep global recession due to the coronavirus pandemic)," wrote the team at TD Securities led by Cristian Maggio, head of emerging market strategy. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1410 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 842.60 -1.02 MSCI LatAm 1592.66 -5.8 Brazil Bovespa 74421.87 -4.23 Mexico IPC 34201.45 -4.22 Chile IPSA 3157.96 -1.76 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP 1082.74 -7.22 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1061 -2.20 Mexico peso 23.3815 -1.93 Chile peso 837 -1.15 Colombia peso 4,052.73 -1.80 Peru sol 3.4218 -0.75 Argentina peso 64.4050 -0.27 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)