EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam currencies firm, Brazilian assets slip

By Aaron Saldanha April 12 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies firmed on Friday against a tepid dollar on resurgent risk sentiment, with rising oil prices supporting firmness among the region's net oil exporters' currencies. Oil-related currencies remained attractive, Morgan Stanley strategists wrote in a note, observing that the out-performance of high-yielding emerging market currencies corresponded to real U.S. yields giving back some ground they had recently gained. Investors' appetite for riskier currencies got a boost after data showed China's exports rebounded in March. China purchases a lot of natural resources from Latin America, so growing Chinese exports could boost demand for local currencies, analysts said. Mexio's peso and stocks each rose 0.4%. Santander Mexico shares rose 12.7% after a buyback announcement. The peso is one of the developing world's most traded currencies, favored by investors for its liquidity and relatively high interest rates. Chile's peso gained 0.5% following rising prices of copper, the country's top export. Argentina's peso firmed, while stocks fell half a percent. Colombia's peso firmed 0.6 percent. A significant portion of the country's exports are related to oil. Brazil's real dipped 0.1 percent, while Sao Paulo-traded stocks slipped 0.1 percent, weighed down by losses mainly in the energy sector. A 1% jump in oil prices was insufficient to buoy state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras), whose common shares and preferred shares slid 5.3 % and 4.2%, respectively. Petrobras will postpone a diesel price hike, following pressure from Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, according to a person familiar with the matter. The news spooked investors in the energy giant, whose preferred shares hit their lowest in more than a month before recovering marginally. Itausa Investimentos Itau SA rose 0.4%. The investment firm and CVC Capital Partners are among the groups interested in an LPG distribution unit Petrobras has put on the block, two sources said. Shares of miner Vale SA rose 1.4% after Barclays raised the price target on the iron ore giant's U.S.-listed shares. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1426 GMT Stock indexes daily % Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1091.43 0.36 MSCI LatAm 2798.37 -0.32 Brazil Bovespa 94709.22 -0.05 Mexico IPC 44774.10 0.44 Chile IPSA 5254.12 -0.01 Argentina MerVal 31354.65 -0.46 Colombia IGBC 13165.53 0.08 Currencies daily % change Latest Brazil real 3.8607 -0.15 Mexico peso 18.7671 0.31 Chile peso 660.7 0.65 Colombia peso 3105.09 0.42 Peru sol 3.292 0.18 Argentina peso (interbank) 42.3000 1.06 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)