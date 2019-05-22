EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam FX firm after Fed minutes, Brazil real retreats from gains

(Updates prices) By Susan Mathew May 22 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies firmed on Wednesday after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's May meeting showed members agreeing to maintain their patient stance "for some time." Mexico's peso rose 0.4%, hitting a 2-1/2 week high, before retreating to trade 0.07% higher, while Colombia's currency climbed 0.1% as an interest rate hike in the United States - which usually spurs outflow from riskier emerging market bets - seemed unlikely in the near future. The Mexican peso looked set to extend gains to a third straight session with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard saying he saw a "good chance" that the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade pact would be ratified. This comes after Washington struck deals last week to lift tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada and Mexico, removing a major obstacle to legislative approval of the pact. Stocks in Mexico fell to a more than two-week low, tracking a decline in world stocks after media reports that Washington was considering sanctions on Chinese video surveillance firm Hikvision hit sentiment ahead of a meeting of the leaders of the two nations. "There is a question to what extent the trade war is already priced in and whether or not EM can stabilize going into the Trump-Xi summit," analysts at Citi Research wrote in a note. Brazil's real was flat, retreating from early gains of as much as 0.8%, after the government cut 2019 growth projections to 1.6% from a previous forecast of 2.2%, and raised this year's inflation forecast. This comes amid deteriorating approval ratings for the government and lingering uncertainty around the pace in passing crucial pension reforms. "We believe there's already a fair amount of bad news in FX, despite expectation of more noise and uncertainty over pension reform to come. We remain of the view that pension reform will be approved by the special committee in 1H and by congress this year," Citi analysts wrote. Sao Paulo-traded stocks swung between losses and gains, last trading flat as gains in consumer stocks countered losses by financials. Cosmetic maker Natura Cosmeticos SA jumped 6.5% as it neared an all-stock deal to acquire U.S. company Avon Products Inc, moving Natura closer to its goal of a global market. Airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes gained 3.6% after Brazil's lower house of Congress voted to remove the 20% limit on foreign ownership of Brazilian airlines. The Chilean currency slipped 0.35% as prices of the country's main export, copper, slid on trade war woes. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1930 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 998.03 -0.09 MSCI LatAm 2,609.60 0.11 Brazil Bovespa 94,438.79 -0.05 Mexico IPC 42,962.06 -0.53 Chile IPSA 4,936.08 0.44 Argentina MerVal 34,557.54 0.22 Colombia IGBC 12,164.62 -0.48 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.0419 -0.09 Mexico peso 19.0033 0.01 Chile peso 696.9 -0.11 Colombia peso 3,333.53 0.17 Peru sol 3.341 -0.03 Argentina peso 44.8600 -0.07 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)