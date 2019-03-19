EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam stocks fall, FX awaits Fed outcome

(Recasts throughout, updates prices) By Susan Mathew March 19 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stocks fell on Tuesday as investors digested mixed signals regarding the progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations, while regional currencies awaited the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for a clear direction. While U.S. President Donald Trump said that trade talks with China were going "very well," Bloomberg reported that some U.S. officials are concerned that China is pushing back against American demands in trade negotiations. Uncertainties surrounding the bruising trade war have seen investors jettisoning riskier emerging market assets for safer assets of the developed world. Brazil's Bovespa stock index retreated from two days of hitting all-time highs to close 0.4 percent lower, but losses were capped by gains in iron ore miner Vale and state-oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA. Investors were also watchful of headlines from a meeting between President Jair Bolsonaro and Trump in Washington. Trump said he told Bolsonaro he would designate Brazil a major non-NATO ally and possibly go further by supporting a campaign to make Brazil "maybe a NATO ally." Argentina's Merval index dropped 1.6 percent, while stocks in Chile shed 0.35 percent and clocked their biggest one-day fall in more than two weeks. Mexican stocks, which resumed trade after a three-day weekend, rose 0.4 percent. Telco America Movil was up 0.6 percent after the company said it will acquire 100 percent of Nextel's Brazil operations. Among regional currencies, Mexico's peso rose 0.25 percent and extended gains to a third straight session, while Brazil's real rose to its highest in two and half weeks before paring most gains to finish marginally higher. Expectations that the Fed will reaffirm its dovish stance and prove accommodative after its meeting this week weighed on the dollar. But, "the risk will be if they aren't as dovish as expected. Then we will see a big sell-off in the EM space," said Christian Lawrence, senior market strategist, LatAm FX at Rabobank. A rate decision by Brazil's central bank is also awaited on Wednesday, with a Reuters poll showing the bank standing pat on interest rates for the rest of the year. This will be the first rate decision under new central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto. But, "an overly dovish sounding central bank may hinder the real," wrote Sacha Tihanyi, deputy head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities in a note. The Argentine peso fell 0.8 percent, while Chile's peso slipped 0.3 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2100 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1070.95 0.16 MSCI LatAm 2894.65 0.71 Brazil Bovespa 99588.37 -0.41 Mexico IPC 42378.61 0.4 Chile IPSA 5305.72 -0.35 Argentina MerVal 34373.20 -1.62 Colombia IGBC 13168.40 0.46 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 3.7885 0.05 Mexico peso 19.0139 0.19 Chile peso 666.8 -0.15 Colombia peso 3096.3 0.07 Peru sol 3.298 0.03 Argentina peso 40.5000 -1.01 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell)