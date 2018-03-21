EMERGING MARKETS-NAFTA optimism boosts Mexican markets

(Updates prices, adds NAFTA comments and Fed rates decision) MEXICO CITY, March 21 (Reuters) - Mexico's currency strengthened on Wednesday in its biggest daily gain since last June, buoyed by growing bets that the United States could soften its stance on regional NAFTA trade negotiations looming over the fortunes of Mexican exporters. Mexican infrastructure, real estate and automotive stocks also climbed, fueled by hopes that talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) could edge closer to a conclusion after dragging on longer than expected. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Wednesday said that talks with Canada and Mexico were "starting to converge" on auto content requirements, while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a successful renegotiation was likely. The peso was up nearly 2 percent, far outpacing gains among other Latin American currencies. In a report, Grupo Banorte cited "speculation of a looser stance and the prospect of a swift agreement" as driving sharp gains. Mexico's benchmark S&P/BVM IPC stock index jumped around 1 percent on a day when MSCI's emerging market index was nearly flat. The market advances suggest that concerns are fading that U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist leanings could threaten Mexico, which sells around four-fifths of its exports to the United States. Shares of auto parts maker Nemak SAB de CV and its controlling shareholder Alfa SAB de CV rose around 4 percent, putting them among the top IPC gainers. Optimism over the NAFTA talks outshone a cautious stance in broader emerging markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday afternoon raised interest rates and forecast at least two more hikes for 2018. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2058 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,209.62 -0.02 4.42 MSCI LatAm 3,047.91 1.21 7.77 Brazil Bovespa 84,976.59 0.97 11.22 Mexico IPC 47,521.84 0.95 -3.71 Chile IPSA 5,535.49 -0.13 -0.52 Chile IGPA 27,751.47 -0.13 -0.82 Argentina MerVal 32,369.59 1.8 7.66 Colombia IGBC 11,640.74 0.85 2.38 Venezuela IBC 6,468.20 -12.84 412.07 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.2720 -0.13 1.26 Mexico peso 18.4325 1.83 6.87 Chile peso 603.8 0.93 1.80 Colombia peso 2,853.75 0.57 4.49 Peru sol 3.251 0.43 -0.43 Argentina peso (interbank) 20.2625 0.01 -8.20 Argentina peso (parallel) 20.93 0.19 -8.12 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski in Sao Paulo and Daina Beth Solomon in Mexico City, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)