EMERGING MARKETS-Oil, copper gains boost commodity-linked Latam FX

By Ambar Warrick

    * Peruvian sol set for best day since Nov
    * Mexican peso at over 6-week high
    * Stocks languid in early trade

    April 6 (Reuters) - Commodity-linked currencies led gains
across Latin American asset markets on Tuesday as strong
economic data boosted oil and metal prices, although a
resurgence in local COVID-19 cases dampened the outlook.
    Mexico's peso touched its highest level in more than
six weeks, while Colombia's peso added 0.8% after oil
prices rebounded on positive economic data from China and the
United States.
    A rally in copper prices spurred strong gains in Chile's
peso and in the Peruvian sol, which was set for
its best day since November.
    Emerging market assets also benefited from a weaker dollar
and a drop in U.S. treasury yields.
    The International Monetary Fund also forecast slightly
better-than-expected growth for Latin American economies in 2021
thanks to strong commodity exports. 
    But the IMF said the recovery looked mixed due to
uncertainty over the virus and vaccine supply. It also said that
Asian economies would be the best performers among emerging
markets.
    Most Latam units are trading down for the year and have
underperformed their broader emerging market peers since the
start of the pandemic. Brazil's real is one of the worst
annual performers, despite the start of a rate-hiking cycle by
the central bank.
    "While tighter monetary policy should eventually lead to
more favorable yield differentials for Latam FX, it could
initially lead to an increase in Latam FX volatility as
markets question the willingness of local central banks to
respond," said Ilya Gofshteyn, senior EM macro strategist at
Standard Chartered Bank.
    "Indeed, even a hawkish response might not be enough to
convince markets."
    Gofshteyn noted that volatility in Latam markets had been
subdued this year, and that inflation could pick up
substantially in the near term.
    Latin American governments have announced a slew of spending
measures to support their economies. But this in turn has raised
concerns over spiking government debt.
    Sluggish vaccination programs in major economies, such as
Brazil, have also cast a pall over the outlook for the region.
    Brazilian Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto said
the second wave of COVID infections will dent economic activity
until May.
    Most Latam stocks were largely unchanged in early trade. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
    
                              Latest       Daily % change
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1346.13                  0.55
                                        
 MSCI LatAm                    2335.58                  0.14
                                        
 Brazil Bovespa              117369.85                 -0.13
                                        
 Mexico IPC                   48017.59                 -0.47
                                        
 Chile IPSA                    4865.62                 -0.11
                                        
 Argentina MerVal             49370.88                 1.591
                                        
 Colombia COLCAP               1328.98                  0.38 Currencies             Latest       Daily % change
 Brazil real                    5.6242                  0.97
                                        
 Mexico peso                   20.1730                  0.63
                                        
 Chile peso                      720.7                  0.14
                                        
 Colombia peso                 3643.23                  0.81
 Peru sol                        3.692                  0.00
                                        
 Argentina peso                92.2800                 -0.01
 (interbank)                            
                                        
 

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan
Fenton)
