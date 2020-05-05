EMERGING MARKETS-Oil rally on hopes of easing lockdowns lifts Latam stocks, FX

By Susan Mathew May 5 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rallied on Tuesday, with those of oil producers Mexico and Colombia in the lead as crude prices rose on hopes that the easing of coronavirus-induced lockdowns across several nations would fuel demand. The Mexican peso climbed 1%, while Colombia's currency jumped 1.6%, inching closer to three-week highs, as U.S. states California and New York outlined plans for reopening businesses, while Spain, Italy, Turkey, India, and Malaysia, among others, tentatively eased lockdowns. Goldman Sachs analysts forecast a moderate pickup in Brent crude prices from current levels in the second half of the year. "A potential bottom in oil prices should affect all oil-sensitive assets, but the degree and duration of the impact will likely vary substantially." Chile's peso touched over five-week highs as copper prices rose. Copper is Chile main source of export revenue. The moves come a day after a raft of manufacturing data from across the globe showed a drastic drop in April due to severely reduced economic activity amid widespread lockdowns to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. While emerging markets assets as a whole have suffered this year due to the pandemic driven flight from risk, Latin American markets have underperformed as their dependence on commodity prices adds pressure to already weak economies. Credit rating agency Moody's Investors Services on Monday cut its forecast for Mexico's economic performance in 2020 to a contraction in gross domestic product of 7% from a contraction of 3.7% previously. Brazil's real rose 0.2% after initially trading slightly lower. Data showed industrial output in Latin America's largest economy fell much more than expected to their lowest level since 2003 in March. Brazil's lower house of congress is due for a second round voting on a constitutional amendment for a "war budget" of extra spending and emergency measures to cushion the economy from the pandemic's impact. As key U.S. stock indexes resumed their rally, regional bourses followed suit, with Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index rising 2.7% after two days of losses. Shares of state oil firm Petroleo Brasiliero rose more than 5%, while B2W Cia Digital topped the index after the e-commerce firm and Petrobras Distribuidora SA, owner of the nation's largest gas station chain, sealed a deal to integrate some operations on Monday. In Argentina, economy minister Martin Guzman told Reuters that even though efforts to convince bondholders to accept a $65 billion debt restructuring proposal were proving tough work, he had no plans to extend a Friday deadline for a deal. Three major creditor groups reiterated their stance that they would reject a tough offer. The negotiations, which have hammered Argentine bonds, will determine whether the country is able to avoid slipping into what would be its ninth default, damaging access to global markets as it struggles to escape from a painful recession. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1403 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 899.34 1.28 MSCI LatAm 1662.35 3.86 Brazil Bovespa 81010.47 2.71 Mexico IPC 36705.39 0.92 Chile IPSA 3935.97 2.15 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP 1112.89 0.67 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.5077 0.24 Mexico peso 23.8240 0.99 Chile peso 831.4 0.58 Colombia peso 3925.84 1.30 Peru sol 3.3777 0.18 Argentina peso 67.0000 -0.10 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)