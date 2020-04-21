EMERGING MARKETS-Oil-sensitive Mexican, Colombian pesos lead losses in Latam

* Colombian peso worst performer among currencies * Hard to turn bullish on oil now, economist says * Chilean peso drops as copper prices tumble * Argentine bonds fall, creditors digest proposal to revamp debt (Updates prices) By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew April 21 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies dropped on Tuesday as plummeting oil prices served as another reminder of the economic impact of the coronavirus, with crude-sensitive currencies retreating sharply. The Mexican peso weakened around 1%, while the Colombian peso fell almost 2%. Both currencies have marked losses since Monday after front-month U.S. oil prices fell into negative territory. International oil prices also dropped as the coronavirus impact eroded global demand. Mexico's highly indebted state company Pemex will halt crude production at newly drilled oilfields and refine more to face the rapid decline in global demand, the country's president said on Tuesday. Health officials said Mexico had entered its most serious stage in the spread of the virus. Lockdowns across Latin America are set to erode business activity in the near term. A United Nations agency expects Latin American economies to contract by a record 5.3% in 2020, the region's worst social and economic crisis in decades. While lower oil prices would likely benefit crude-importing emerging markets, the plunge in prices saw investors sharply reducing their exposure to risk assets in favor of the U.S. dollar. "With demand expectations depressed and macro visibility restricted, it is hard even for contrarians to turn bullish on oil right now," wrote Konstantinos Venetis, senior economist at TS Lombard. "That said, it is also hard to see prices staying so low (and the contango so wide) for long, even as further downside volatility cannot be ruled out." The shock from negative prices was also felt in the base metal market, with the Chilean peso retreating in tandem with a drop in prices of copper, the country's top export. As Argentina's peso weakened, the government ordered the issuance of $400 million in foreign currency Treasury bills on Tuesday, funds that could help bridge upcoming payments amid a major debt crunch. Argentine bonds slipped around 1% as creditors digested the country's proposal to revamp around $66 billion in foreign debt in a bid to avoid what by some counts would be a ninth sovereign default. Latin American equities were also weaker, in line with global peers, with bourses in Mexico and Chile shedding 1.4% and 2.4%, respectively. The Colombian index lost the most, down 4.6%, with oil major Ecopetrol sliding 7%. The MSCI's index of regional stocks fell 1.5%. Markets in Brazil, the region's largest economy, were closed for a holiday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1830 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 878.40 -2.33 MSCI LatAm 1610.60 -1.5 Brazil Bovespa 78972.76 -0.02 Mexico IPC 33987.71 -1.42 Chile IPSA 3657.17 -2.43 Argentina MerVal 30259.04 -0.906 Colombia COLCAP 1125.05 -4.62 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.3168 -0.18 Mexico peso 24.3048 -1.10 Chile peso 858.5 -0.52 Colombia peso 4045 -1.91 Peru sol 3.3847 0.50 Argentina peso 66.0875 -0.16 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Rosalba O'Brien)