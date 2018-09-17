EMERGING MARKETS-Options contracts, Petrobras boost Brazilian equities

(Updates prices) SAO PAULO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark Bovespa equities index rose nearly 1.8 percent on Monday as the expiry of options contracts and moves in some heavily weighed stocks offset concerns about the outcome of October's presidential election. Monthly options contracts on the Bovespa expire on Monday, which brought significant volatility to the market, particularly in morning trade, traders said. Given the technical nature of the gains, they said the Bovespa's rally was relatively fragile. While gains were evenly distributed, some particularly heavily weighted equities helped buoy the index. Overall, the Bovespa climbed 1.77 percent, despite opinion polls showing that a presidential election runoff between the hard-right and hard-left candidates is increasingly likely. "With the growth of Fernando Haddad's candidacy and Ciro Gomes staying at the same levels, time is running out every day for the other candidates to make the run-off," analysts at BTG Pactual wrote in a note to clients, referring to two leftist candidates who have spooked markets. One of the two is seen as increasingly likely to face the far-right's Jair Bolsonaro in a runoff. Across Latin America, most currencies climbed modestly against the dollar with the exception of the Chilean peso and the Peruvian sol, which were flat. Political tensions are rising in Peru after President Martin Vizcarra dared lawmakers to dismiss the entire cabinet late on Sunday. Under Peru's constitution, the move could lead to Vizcarra dissolving Congress. The Mexican peso strengthened 0.24 percent as investors waited for U.S. President Donald Trump to announce his latest plans for tariffs on Chinese imports. Mexican stocks slumped 0.47 percent. Among the biggest losers was Carlos Slim's Grupo Carso, which fell 5.91 percent after last week's news that the conglomerate would leave the Mexican stock exchange's leading index. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 19:59 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1016.48 -1.17 -11.21 MSCI LatAm 2470.89 1.45 -13.88 Brazil Bovespa 76767.77 1.77 0.48 Mexico IPC 49379.56 -0.47 0.05 Argentina MerVal 31047.27 2.88 3.27 Colombia IGBC 12285.44 0.14 8.05 Venezuela IBC 351702.56 -4.18 27743.51 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 4.1260 0.97 -19.70 Mexico peso 18.8505 0.24 4.50 Chile peso 686.8 0.00 -10.51 Colombia peso 3016.58 0.12 -1.15 Peru sol 3.311 0.00 -2.23 Argentina peso (interbank) 39.5300 0.86 -52.95 Argentina peso (parallel) 39.75 -1.89 -51.62 (Reporting by Paula Arend Laier and Gram Slattery; Additional reporting by Flavia Bohone and Julia Love; editing by Grant McCool and Tom Brown)