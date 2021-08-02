Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
US Dollar Report

EMERGING MARKETS-Peru's sol, stocks welcome moderate FinMin appointment; other Latam FX rally

By Susan Mathew

0 Min Read

    * Peru sol, stocks stabilize after Francke's appointment
    * Brazil cenbank seen hiking interest rates by 100 bps on
Thursday

    By Susan Mathew
    Aug 2 (Reuters) - The sol attempted to recover on Monday
from a dive to all-time lows after moderate economist Pedro
Francke was named finance minister, while Brazil's real led a
rally in other Latin American currencies on hopes of a sharp
hike in interest rates.
    The real jumped 1.4%, on course to recover Friday's
steep losses, as the dollar dwindled ahead of U.S. jobless
claims and nonfarm payrolls data later this week for more
insights on the labor market. 
    The greenback extended losses from last week when the U.S.
Federal Reserve held its dovish stance. 
    This bodes well for emerging markets, several of which have
already turned hawkish to stave off inflation, as it raises
interest rate differentials and carry trade appeal for
currencies. 
    On Thursday, Brazil's central bank is seen hiking rates by
100 basis points, its largest increase in 18 years, a Reuters
poll showed. That would be a fourth hike in a row to 5.25%. The
central bank has said it sees the rate ending the year at 7%.
 
    A hawkish central bank has helped the real retrace losses
this year due to political tensions and worries about a hit to
economic growth from the coronavirus pandemic. 
    Crude exporter Colombia's peso rose 0.5% on Monday
after the central bank held rates but raised its growth forecast
on Friday, while Mexico's peso hovered near four-week
highs - both looking past a fall in oil prices.  
    But given the rise in COVID-19 cases, there may be
uncertainty as to whether the central bank will act decisively,
warned Commerzbank analyst Elisabeth Andrae.
    
    PERUVIAN ROLLER COASTER
    The sol was flat after having tanked 3.4% on Friday
when President Pedro Castillo appointed Guido Bellido, a member
of his Marxist party, as prime minister.
    Stocks recovered 2% of Friday's near 6% plunge,
but sovereign dollar bonds fell. 
    While Francke's appointment is a positive development as he
has held a more moderate view, the possibility of the Cabinet
not passing a mandatory confidence vote within 30 days exists,
said strategists at Citi. 
    Citi notes Francke's support for current central bank chief
Julio Velarde, whose confirmation would bring further support
for the currency and rates. 
    But "uncertainty is still high, frictions between Congress
and Castillo are likely to continue, and we think this could
weigh on assets."
    The sol is down 11% this year, on par with Turkey's lira
 in  being the worst performing emerging market currencies
this year.
    Eyes are also on a "new deal" with Peru's all-important
mining sector.  
  
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
   Stock indexes           Latest    Daily %
                                     change
 MSCI Emerging Markets      1294.44      1.3
                                     
 MSCI LatAm                 2552.85     1.73
                                     
 Brazil Bovespa           124244.19     2.01
                                     
 Mexico IPC                51139.58     0.53
                                     
 Chile IPSA                 4267.72     0.37
                                     
 Argentina MerVal                 -        -
                                     
 Colombia COLCAP            1243.46     0.54
                                     
                                            
      Currencies           Latest    Daily %
                                     change
 Brazil real                 5.1383     1.35
                                     
 Mexico peso                19.8029     0.26
                                     
 Chile peso                   756.4     0.54
                                     
 Colombia peso              3854.32     0.51
                                     
 Peru sol                     4.035     0.82
                                     
 Argentina peso             96.7700    -0.07
 (interbank)                         
                                     
 
    
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan
Oatis)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up