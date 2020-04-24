EMERGING MARKETS-Political turmoil hammers Brazil markets during pandemic

* Real hits record low of 5.7472 to the dollar * Brazil markets rattled by Justice Minister's resignation * MSCI Latam stocks, FX indexes fall * Mexican peso sees steep weekly loss (Updates prices) By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick April 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks sank as much as 9.6%, and the real slid to new lows on Friday as political turmoil in the country added to mounting concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, while risk aversion ravaged Latin American markets. Brazil's markets were rattled after the country's popular Justice Minister Sergio Moro announced his resignation on Friday, accusing President Jair Bolsonaro of political interference in law enforcement. The dispute comes as Bolsonaro faces widespread criticism for his handling of the virus spread in the country. Moro was one of Bolsonaro's two "super ministers," along with Economy Minister Paulo Guedes. "The risk is that Congress, or Bolsonaro, decide to abandon the fiscally conservative tenets advocated by Guedes, resulting in his departure from the administration," said Gustavo Rangel, chief economist, LATAM, at ING. "Such an event would be especially negative for local assets and could ultimately threaten the sustainability of Bolsonaro's own administration." The real marked its third straight session hitting a record low, and was set to end the week down about 8.6% - its worst in more than a decade. Sao Paulo's benchmark stock index eyed its worst session since mid-March. Data also showed that industrial confidence in Latin America's largest economy crashed to record low levels on Friday, further marring the outlook for an economy already wrought with flailing fundamentals. The currency is already down almost 30% so far this year, while stocks 35%. Argentine stocks retreated and the currency slipped to a new low as the coronavirus crisis added to concerns over the country defaulting on its sovereign debt. "(A default) would exacerbate local market instability and widen the large premium between the official and the non-official FX rates," ING's Rangel said. Argentina's Buenos Aires province unveiled on Thursday a restructuring offer to holders of its foreign law debt similar to the one unveiled by the federal government. Other Latin American risk assets also retreated, with the Mexican peso down 0.9%. The peso was set to lose about 5% for the week, as a crash in oil prices, coupled with a surprise rate cut by the central bank, weighed on the currency. The MSCI's index of Latin American stocks sank 7%, while currencies fell 2.7% and was set to post its biggest weekly loss in more than three years. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1919 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 878.74 -1.47 MSCI LatAm 1501.34 -5.91 Brazil Bovespa 74930.90 -5.95 Mexico IPC 34707.74 1.36 Chile IPSA 3694.79 -1.43 Argentina MerVal 29312.85 -3.509 Colombia COLCAP 1135.99 -1.37 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.6646 -2.44 Mexico peso 24.9950 -0.76 Chile peso 858.8 -0.02 Colombia peso 4033.6 -0.53 Peru sol 3.3947 -0.68 Argentina peso 66.4200 -0.15 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio and Jonathan Oatis)