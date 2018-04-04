EMERGING MARKETS-Politics, trade talk boost Mexico, rattle Brazil

(Updates prices) SAO PAULO, April 4 (Reuters) - Traders in Latin America's largest equities markets focused on major regional political developments on Wednesday, with Mexico's benchmark IPC index rising and Brazil's Bovespa falling. In Mexico, traders said they were encouraged by positive talk from officials about potentially reaching a preliminary deal on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in the near future. The IPC was up 1.6 percent in afternoon trading. On Wednesday, Larry Kudlow, U.S. President Donald Trump's top economic advisor, told reporters he was predicting positive NAFTA news relatively soon that markets were "going to love." Top Mexican industrial officials and a U.S. lawmaker directly involved in the talks also made sanguine statements on Tuesday and Wednesday. In a note, Mexican brokerage Metanalisis said that in addition to NAFTA optimism, the Mexican market was being supported by a Bank of America report changing its perspective on the IPC from "underweight" to "neutral." The Mexican market's gains contrasted with the performance of equities in Brazil, the region's largest economy, where the Bovespa index had fallen 0.6 percent by the afternoon. Traders said the fall reflected a cautious tone in the market, as the Brazilian Supreme Court resumed hearing former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's plea to remain out of prison while he appeals a corruption conviction. The leftist leader is Brazil's most popular politician, despite the conviction and six separate pending corruption trials, and many market participants see the outcome of the corruption cases as a risk to the country's economic recovery. The Supreme Court is split on his request to be allowed to exhaust his appeals before beginning to serve a 12-year prison sentence for taking bribes, and a ruling is expected to hinge on just one of its 11 justices. While losses were well spread across various sectors, Brazilian stocks exposed to international steel markets were consistent losers, as the United States and China continue to go tit for tat in an escalating trade fight, rattling commodities markets. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1924 GMT: Stock indexes Latest daily % change YTD % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1155.90 -1.22 1.01 MSCI LatAm 3032.27 -0.35 7.6 Brazil Bovespa 84117.3 -0.6 10.10 0 Mexico IPC 47437.5 1.61 -3.88 3 Chile IPSA 5542.79 0.15 -0.39 Chile IGPA 27759.8 0.17 -0.79 5 Argentina MerVal 31350.8 0.03 4.27 6 Colombia IGBC 11736.6 0.64 3.22 6 Venezuela IBC 5406.92 2.65 328.05 Currencies Latest daily % change YTD % change Brazil real 3.3366 0.02 -0.70 Mexico peso 18.1700 0.27 8.41 Chile peso 602.5 -0.03 2.02 Colombia peso 2785.1 -0.26 7.07 Peru sol 3.224 -0.03 0.40 Argentina peso 20.1775 0.01 -7.82 (interbank) Argentina peso 20.55 1.31 -6.42 (parallel) (Reporting by Gram Slattery in Sao Paulo and Julia Love in Mexico City; Editing by Grant McCool and Diane Craft)