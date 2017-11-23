FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Politics weigh on Chilean, Brazilian equities
Sections
Featured
China's trade with North Korea sinks in October after U.N. sanctions
China
China's trade with North Korea sinks in October after U.N. sanctions
Trading thrives inside the Rohingya camps
The wider image
Trading thrives inside the Rohingya camps
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Reuters Backstory
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 23, 2017 / 4:14 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Politics weigh on Chilean, Brazilian equities

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    SAO PAULO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Equities markets across Latin
America fell on Thursday amid light Thanksgiving trading, led by
the blue-chip IPSA index in Chile, where investors are still
jittery over a weak performance by conservatives in elections
over the weekend.
    On Thursday, leftist Chilean presidential candidate
Alejandro Guillier - who is competing in a tight runoff after
coming in second in first-round elections on Sunday - said he
was open to eliminating Chile's quasi-private pension fund
system in favor of a state-run model.
    Additionally, workers at BHP Billiton Ltd's
Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's biggest, walked off
the job temporarily, spooking investors in the mining-dependent
country. The IPSA was off 1.27 percent in
midafternoon trading.
    Brazil's Bovespa was down 0.72 percent as President
Michel Temer continues to face difficulties pushing through a
pension reform seen as key to shoring up the nation's fiscal
health.
    On Wednesday night, the congressman in charge of drafting
the reform presented a new version in an event at Temer's
official residence. However, attendance was poorer that
expected, which some analysts interpreted as a sign of
relatively weak support for the measure.
    Among the poorly performing major constituents of the index
was steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA
, which was off 1.2 percent.
    
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1601 GMT:

 Stock indexes                             daily %     YTD %
                               Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets           1152.44     -0.37     34.14
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      2811.31     -0.14     20.27
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                 73979.88     -0.72     22.83
                                                    
 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC             48219.39      0.05      5.64
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                      5063.67     -1.27     21.98
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                     25504.43     -1.19     23.01
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal               27092.33     -0.86     60.14
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                  10868.33     -0.09      7.31
                                                    
 Venezuela IBC                    698.32      0.25    -97.80
                                                    
                                                            
 Currencies                                daily %     YTD %
                                            change    change
                                  Latest            
 Brazil real                      3.2333      0.02      0.49
                                                    
 Mexico peso                     18.6030      0.22     11.51
                                                    
 Chile peso                          635     -0.28      5.62
                                                    
 Colombia peso                   2975.32     -0.08      0.88
 Peru sol                          3.236      0.00      5.50
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)      17.4000      0.23     -8.76
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)          18.1      0.22     -7.07
                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Gram Slattery
Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.