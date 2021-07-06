Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

EMERGING MARKETS-Rallying dollar hammers Latam FX, Brazil's real sinks 2% on politics

By Ambar Warrick, Susan Mathew

    * MSCI's EMFX index hits two-month low
    * Mexican peso down 0.8%, Chile, Colombian FX down over 1%
    * Stocks track global sentiment lower
    * Televisa drops after scaling November 2018 highs

    July 6 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies slumped to a
two-month low on Tuesday, with Brazil's real looking to post its
worst session in four months, hammered by political woes,
sliding commodity prices and a rallying dollar.
     The real extended losses into a sixth
straight session, sinking 2% on concerns over corruption
scandals in the country, which implicate President Jair
Bolsonaro. Recent losses in the real have cost it its title of
the best performing emerging market currency this year.

    Sliding copper prices saw Chile's peso fall 1.6%, its
biggest percentage drop in seven weeks, while steep losses in
oil prices, which had scaled multi-month highs on OPEC+ output
uncertainty, pushed Mexico's peso to a two-week trough,
while Colombia's currency gave up 1.2% to hit a two-month
low.
    Along with losses elsewhere in the EM world, MSCI's index of
EM currencies slipped half a percent, marking
losses in six out of the last seven days.  
    But with many EM central banks turning hawkish to stave off
inflation, interest differentials keep them attractive for carry
trade.   
    "In this sense, we could see the high-yielding currencies
(especially those backed by hawkish central banks) outperforming
the low-yielding currencies in the coming weeks," ING analysts
wrote in a note. 
    The dollar rallied in the run-up to minutes of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's June meeting due on Wednesday, with investors
looking for further clues on the timeline for tapering stimulus
or hiking interest rates. The bank's unexpectedly hawkish tilt
last months had sent risk-driven assets spiraling.
    Sentiment globally took a beating on economic uncertainty
due to the coronavirus pandemic with the new variant spreading
fast. 
    World stocks retreated from all-time highs, with Wall Street
indexes in the red. Main Latam benchmarks dropped between 1.1%
and 3%.
    Losses on Mexico's IPC index were led by Grupo
Televisa, which slid over 5% after hitting an
over 2-1/2 year high last session when it reported a 25% jump in
net profit in the second quarter.
    The world's largest producer of Spanish-language content
said that it is already producing content for the launch next
year of a new streaming service as part of its content merger
with Univision.    
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies 1847 GMT:
   Stock indexes           Latest    Daily %
                                     change
 MSCI Emerging Markets      1344.36    -0.75
                                     
 MSCI LatAm                 2523.03    -2.98
                                     
 Brazil Bovespa           124866.38    -1.62
                                     
 Mexico IPC                49990.98    -1.11
                                     
 Chile IPSA                 4193.56    -2.19
                                     
 Argentina MerVal          63371.07   -2.278
                                     
 Colombia COLCAP            1274.14    -1.18
                                     
                                            
      Currencies           Latest    Daily %
                                     change
 Brazil real                 5.1974    -2.11
                                     
 Mexico peso                20.0119    -0.82
                                     
 Chile peso                   747.4    -1.57
                                     
 Colombia peso              3780.75    -1.10
                                     
 Peru sol                    3.9475    -0.66
                                     
 Argentina peso             95.9100    -0.01
 (interbank)                         
                                     
 
    
 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick; editing by Philippa Fletcher and
Sonya Hepinstall)
