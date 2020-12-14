Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

EMERGING MARKETS-Real leads losses as Latam FX muted after a strong start

By Medha Singh

    * Brazil's real reverses early gains 
    * Petrobras boosts Bovespa as oil rises 
    * Mexican peso dips for the fourth day

    Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's real weakened against the
greenback on Monday and trade in other currencies in the region
was muted after an initial rise on optimism over the start of
the vaccine rollout in major economies. 
    The real dropped about 1%, having earlier firmed to
as much as 5.0094 in an attempt to breach the 5-per-dollar level
last hit in mid-June. 
    Central bank data on Monday showed Brazilian economic
activity grew in October, although the pace of recovery from the
COVID-19 pandemic lost momentum.
    The real rallied over the last month, benefiting from demand
for risky assets spurred by encouraging data on a COVID-19
vaccine.
    The Brazilian government unveiled its long-awaited national
vaccination plan over the weekend, with a goal of inoculating
about one-fourth of the population in the first half of 2021.

    MSCI's index of Latin American currencies
eased 0.7% from a nine-month high with Mexican and
Chilean pesos also trading slightly lower.
    "The rally has some room to extend, though valuation and
positioning risks are increasing," strategists at J.P. Morgan
wrote in a note, adding they remained "overweight" on the region
via Colombian and Mexican peso while "underweight" on the
Chilean peso. 
    Investors placed riskier bets on hopes of a speedy economic
recovery as the first inoculations in the United States with    
the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine outside trial were set to
be administered.
    The focus this week will be on a central bank meeting in
Mexico, when Banxico, as the central bank is known, is expected
to hold its benchmark interest rate steady as an economic
recovery from the pandemic gathers pace.
    Stocks in Latin America were mixed. Those in Santiago
 and Argentina retreated, while Bogota
 and Mexico City edged higher.
    Sao Paolo stocks were boosted as shares of state-run
oil firm Petrobras SA gained 4% after crude prices
climbed on expectations of increased fuel demand. 
    The company also said it had kicked off the non-binding
phase of the sale of a 50% stake in the Marlim field in the
Campos basin. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
    
 Stock indexes                                 daily % change
                               Latest         
 MSCI Emerging Markets               1251.53            -0.49
                                              
 MSCI LatAm                          2394.89            -0.68
                                              
 Brazil Bovespa                    115092.08            -0.03
 Mexico IPC                         43786.81              0.4
 Chile IPSA                          4052.46            -0.82
                                              
 Argentina MerVal                   52943.27           -1.633
                                              
 Colombia COLCAP                     1382.10             0.32 Currencies                                    daily % change
                                      Latest  
 Brazil real                          5.1099            -1.24
                                              
 Mexico peso                         20.1934            -0.29
                                              
 Chile peso                            734.9            -0.34
                                              
 Colombia peso                        3425.5             0.29
 Peru sol                             3.5877             0.11
                                              
 Argentina peso (interbank)          82.4500            -0.28
                                              
 
 (Reporting by Medha Singh and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Barbara Lewis)
