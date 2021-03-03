Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EMERGING MARKETS-Real, Mexican peso lead Latam FX losses on economic uncertainty

By Susan Mathew, Ambar Warrick

    * Brazil's real loses for fifth straight day, stocks also
down
    * Mexican peso hit by electricity sector ructions
    * Latam vaccinations need to pick up- PAHO

    March 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's real tumbled to a four-month
low on Wednesday on downbeat data and economic uncertainty,
while Mexico's peso led losses across Latin American currencies
on the prospect of new tensions between the government and the
private sector. 
    The real was down 1.6% at 5.7591 to the dollar,
losing ground for a fifth straight session as it hit levels last
seen in November. 
    Private sector business activity in Brazil shrank in
February for the second month in a row, a survey showed, while
separate data showed that the economy contracted 4.1% in 2020 -
the worst drop in decades, but not as much as originally
expected.
    The government also noted high uncertainty over economic
growth in 2021 due to the pandemic.
    "There is strong evidence to suggest that the recovery has
slowed so far this year, and the worsening COVID-19 outbreak is
casting a dark cloud over the outlook for the next few months at
least," said William Jackson, chief EM economist at Capital
Economics. 
    Concerns over government interference hit Brazil's Bovespa
share index, which plunged 3% on losses in financial and
energy stocks.
    State oil firm Petrobras slipped after
it said four board members would step down, following the
removal of its chief executive by President Jair Bolsonaro last
week. 
    Mexico's peso led losses across Latam currencies,
plunging 1.9% as the Mexican Senate also approved controversial
legislation that will give priority in electricity dispatch to
the state power utility, giving it an edge over private players.

    The legislation, coupled with President Andres Manuel Lopez
Obrador saying the country plans to renegotiate electricity
contracts, heralded fresh tensions with private power producers.

    Analysts saw the move as a risk for private investment in
the country's energy sector.
    Meanwhile, the state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex)
said on Tuesday that it had ended a contract with the credit
ratings agency Fitch, which has downgraded Pemex bonds to
speculative or 'junk' grade.
    Concerns over government meddling in major Latam economies,
coupled with the steady spread of the virus in the region, have
hurt Latam risk assets this year, with most of them lagging
their broader emerging market peers.
    The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) also said faster
COVID-19 vaccinations are needed in Latam to curb rise of
dangerous variants, such as the one seen in Brazil.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
    
                              Latest       Daily % change
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1374.15                  1.07
                                        
 MSCI LatAm                    2174.13                 -2.65
                                        
 Brazil Bovespa              108253.74                 -2.95
                                        
 Mexico IPC                   46424.17                  1.62
                                        
 Chile IPSA                    4787.35                  1.42
                                        
 Argentina MerVal             47362.97                -1.588
                                        
 Colombia COLCAP               1351.57                  0.11 Currencies             Latest       Daily % change
 Brazil real                    5.7591                 -1.62
                                        
 Mexico peso                   20.9877                 -1.87
                                        
 Chile peso                      726.9                  0.21
                                        
 Colombia peso                 3679.35                 -0.68
 Peru sol                       3.6727                 -0.19
                                        
 Argentina peso                90.2200                 -0.07
 (interbank)                            
                                        
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin
Liffey and Nick Zieminski)
