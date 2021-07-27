Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EMERGING MARKETS-Rising oil prices lift Mexican peso; Latam stocks fall

By Susan Mathew, Shreyashi Sanyal

    * Mexican economic growth speeds up in May
    * Colombia's peso reverses early gains 
    * IMF cuts outlook for developing economies

    July 27 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso was the only currency
among Latin American units to rise on Tuesday, helped by higher
oil prices and a weakening dollar, while stocks were knocked
lower by a continued rout in China shares. 
    MSCI's index of Latin American stocks fell
0.9%, in line with broader emerging market peers,
which fell to 2021 lows as a sell-off in China and Hong Kong
shares on regulatory concerns spilled over. 
    Brazil's Bovespa lost 1.3%, with iron ore miner Vale
 the biggest drag as prices for the steel-making
ingredient slumped 2.8%.
    Chile's IPSA extended losses for a third straight
session to hit two-month lows, while Mexican shares
looked to end a five-session winning streak, retreating 1% from
six-week highs hit on Monday.  
    "A sense of caution is likely to linger across markets as
investors adopt a guarded approach due to the Asian volatility
and (conclusion of the) Federal Reserve policy meeting on
Wednesday," said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at
FXTM.
    But JPMorgan said on Monday it expected emerging market
equities to perform better in the second half of the year as
risks around lagging vaccination campaigns and concerns over
China's economic slowdown, as well as a strong U.S. dollar,
would fade.
    The EM stocks index is down almost 3% so far this
year and about 13% away from all-time highs hit in February. 
    Latam currencies edged lower, with
currencies of crude exporter Mexico finding support from
oil prices buoyed by tight supply.
    Mexico's peso extended gains to a fifth straight session, up
0.4%. 
    Data showed Mexican economic growth accelerated in May,
boosted by primary activities such as farming, fishing and
forestry, as well as tertiary activities.
    Colombia's peso reversed declines from earlier in the
day to trade 0.5% lower. Anti-government protests, which started
over discontent with a tax reform bill, and underlying economic
weakness from the pandemic have cost Colombia two out of three
of its investment-grade debt ratings and weighed on the
currency. 
    Brazil's real was struggling to find direction,
swinging between losses and gains. It last traded up 0.3%.   
    The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday lowered its
outlook for developing economies, citing difficulties in access
to COVID-19 vaccines and lesser fiscal support than in advanced
economies. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1941 GMT:
    
         Stock indexes                  Latest    Daily %
                                                  change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                   1250.87    -2.28
 MSCI LatAm                              2531.42    -0.91
 Brazil Bovespa                        124359.10    -1.31
 Mexico IPC                             50924.23     0.05
 Chile IPSA                              4128.68    -0.43
 Argentina MerVal                       65496.72   -0.052
 Colombia COLCAP                         1252.58     -0.3
                                                         
             Currencies                 Latest    Daily %
                                                  change
 Brazil real                              5.1775    -0.08
 Mexico peso                             19.9785     0.24
 Chile peso                                765.8    -0.65
 Colombia peso                              3928    -0.47
 Peru sol                                  3.925    -0.43
 Argentina peso (interbank)              96.5600    -0.02
                                                  
 Argentina peso (parallel)                   180     2.22
                                                  
 
    

    
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru;
Editing by Dan Grebler and Sandra Maler)
