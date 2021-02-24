Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EMERGING MARKETS-S. African rand scales 1-year high after budget; Brazil's real jumps 1%

By Susan Mathew

    * S.African budget deficit revised down 
    * Brazil's real up 1%; inflation data raises rate hike case
    * Eletrobras jumps 6% after privatization plan unveiled
    * Ecopetrol posts 87.3% drop in annual profit

    Feb 24 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand jumped 1% on
Wednesday after the government lowered its annual budget deficit
forecast, while most other emerging market currencies rallied
against a weaker dollar, putting a key index on course for its
best session in two weeks. 
    The rand, which was trading flat against the
greenback ahead of the presentation of the budget, shot up to
its highest level since January last year after South Africa's
Treasury said the deficit had been revised down to 14% of gross
domestic product in the 2020-2021 fiscal year, from a previous
forecast of 15.7%, and is expected to weigh less on the
country's GDP going forward.
    "Hitting all the right notes and more. This should be
positive ZAR and markets – better than consensus deficit
trajectory thanks to an increase in tax collections," said
Deutsche Bank economist Danelee Masia. 
    MSCI's index of EM currencies rose 0.1% ,
with Russia's rouble rising more than 1%, thanks
to rising oil prices and limited sanctions from the European
Union over the arrest of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. 
    Turkey's lira, however, hit three-week lows,
extending losses to a fifth session, after a 20% jump since
November. 
    The Turkish government's defense of former Finance Minster
Berat Albayrak, under whom the lira depreciated sharply and
foreign exchange reserves declined, and speculation of his
return to the cabinet have weighed on the currency in recent
days. 
    In Latin America, Brazil's real rose 1% as consumer
confidence data showed a rise for the first time in five months,
and the current account deficit in the year to January as a
share of GDP shrank to its smallest in 13 years. But separate
data showed inflation jumped further away from the central
bank's target.
    "This shifts the balance a bit further (for) an interest
rate hike at the next Copom meeting in March," said Nikhil
Sanghani, a Latam economist at Capital Economics, referring to
the Brazilian central bank's policy committee. 
    Rising crude prices lifted the Mexican peso 0.5%,
while Colombia's currency rose for the first time in five
sessions. Chile's peso scaled a seven-week high as copper prices
stayed at over nine-year highs.
    Among stocks, Brazil's Bovespa index rose 0.1% as
shares of state-controlled oil firm Petrobras
continued to recover, gaining 1.5%. They plunged 22% on Monday
after Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro ousted the company's
chief executive, sparking wider fears of intervention by the
government in other sectors.
    Shares of Eletrobras jumped 6% after Bolsonaro
delivered a privatization plan for the power utility to Congress
overnight.  
    Colombia's Ecopetrol slipped 0.7% in very thin U.S.
pre-market trading after the company reported a 87.3% drop in
2020 net profit. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: 
  Stock indexes           Latest   Daily %
                                   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets    1381.26    -1.21
                                   
 MSCI LatAm               2357.98     0.68
                                   
 Brazil Bovespa         115367.20     0.12
                                   
 Mexico IPC                     -        -
                                   
 Chile IPSA               4564.32     1.67
                                   
 Argentina MerVal               -        -
                                   
 Colombia COLCAP                -        -
                                   
                                          
      Currencies          Latest   Daily %
                                   change
 Brazil real               5.4243     0.34
                                   
 Mexico peso              20.4180     0.40
                                   
 Chile peso                 701.2     0.39
                                   
 Colombia peso             3578.9     0.37
                                   
 Peru sol                  3.6448     0.19
                                   
 Argentina peso           89.6200    -0.09
 (interbank)                       
                                   
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru and Tom Arnold in
London
Editing by Paul Simao)
