EMERGING MARKETS-Sao Paulo stocks lead declines in Latam; Mexican peso hits 2-mth low

* Vale posts surprise loss, slams Sao Paulo stocks * Argentina issues 12.6 bln pesos of 2020, 2021 debt * Brazil, Argentina to remain shut until Wednesday By Shreyashi Sanyal Feb 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks led declines in Latin American equities on Friday, after Vale SA reported an unexpected quarterly loss, while Mexico's peso hit a two-month low against the dollar amid rising concerns of the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak. Brazil's Bovespa index fell 1.4%, set to register losses for the second straight day weighed down by heavyweight iron ore miner Vale shares, which fell 3.4%. Vale severely missed quarterly profit and margin estimates largely due to impairments related to its base metal and coal operations and the lingering effects of a deadly dam burst in January 2019. MSCI's index for Latin American equities fell 1.4%, while its index for currencies slipped 0.4% as markets around the world remained on edge due to a spike in coronavirus cases in China. South Korea recorded a 100 more new infections, fanning worries about the global spread of the disease and sapped risk appetite. "There is data now suggesting that there has been some amount of struggling to get parts from China, so we are seeing some disruptions to supply chains," said Edward Glossop, Latin America economist at Capital Economics. Currencies in the emerging markets space have also come under pressure from a strengthening U.S. dollar, which touched a three-year high overnight against a basket of currencies. The Mexican peso was hit the hardest by a rise in the greenback, falling 1% to 19.0346 to touch its lowest level since December. Argentina's peso continued to decline on Friday. Buenos Aires issued 12.6 billion pesos ($204 million) of debt on Thursday via local currency Treasury notes and bonds maturing in 2020 and 2021 as it looks to raise funds to service a crippling debt load amid rising fears over default. Brazil and Argentina geared up for an extended weekend on account of the carnival festival, with market activity set to resume on Wednesday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1458 GMT; Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1082.59 -1.16 MSCI LatAm 2695.46 -1.28 Brazil Bovespa 113055.80 -1.34 Mexico IPC 44840.96 0.15 Chile IPSA 4536.95 0.02 Argentina MerVal 38706.11 -0.655 Colombia COLCAP 1644.25 -1.52 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.3870 0.09 Mexico peso 19.0240 -1.04 Chile peso 809.5 -0.36 Colombia peso 3409 -0.22 Peru sol 3.3968 -0.17 Argentina peso (interbank) 61.8275 -0.06 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)