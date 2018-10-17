EMERGING MARKETS-Strong dollar knocks most Latam FX, Brazil real at 20-wk high

By Susan Mathew and Claudia Violante Oct 17 (Reuters) - A strong dollar, bolstered by the prospect of another U.S. rate hike this year, hit most Latin American currencies except Brazil's real, which hit its highest level since May. Regional stocks also fell, mirroring the decline on Wall Street as broad agreement by members of the U.S. Federal Reserve on the need to raise borrowing costs further cemented investor concerns that had helped cause a major sell-off the week before. The minutes of the Fed's September meeting showed members generally agreed borrowing costs were set to rise further and a unanimous vote for last month's hike raised expectations for a December rate hike. The minutes also showed some members seeing further indications of strength in the U.S. economy. This spurred further strength in the dollar, which took the Mexican peso lower after four straight days of gains, while the Argentine peso declined the most, weakening 0.7 percent. Official data showed that Argentina's consumer prices rose 6.5 percent in September, bring annual inflation to 40.5 percent. Runaway inflation has led to Argentina to hike benchmark interest rates dramatically - first to 45 percent, then to 60 percent - pushing its economy into recession and prompting it to turn to the International Monetary Fund for a funding facility to shore up its finances and plug the currency's free fall. Brazil's real, however, was undeterred by the dollar's strength as it gained more than 1 percent and hit its highest since May 28 at 3.6638 against the dollar. The currency has gained nearly every day this month on hopes that market-preferred presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro would win elections at the second round vote on Oct. 28. "The market had erased some of the long dollar positions... and the flow helped dollar weaken against the real," said Fernanda Consorte, a currency strategist at Banco Ourinvest. "I believe Bolsonaro's victory is already in the price and that the floor is between 3.65-3.70 reais. I do not see any basis today for the exchange rate at 3.60-3.55 reais," she said. Any additional rise for the real would depend on Bolsonaro's policy moves once in office, Consorte said. Stocks on Sao Paulo's Bovespa stock index, however, fell, led by Eletrobras shares after the Senate rejected a bill regarding the sale of its distribution companies as prospects for its full-privatization are seen as fading with Bolsonaro's advisers deeply split about the decision. Meanwhile, Argentina's Merval index fell more than 2 percent, while Mexico's IPC fell after two gaining days. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2010 GMT: Stock indexes Daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 983.71 -0.1 -15.08 MSCI LatAm 2764.97 -0.32 -2.23 Brazil Bovespa 85696.96 -0.02 12.17 Mexico IPC 47936.45 -0.53 -2.87 Chile IPSA 5141.19 -0.06 -0.06 Argentina MerVal 28744.49 -2.33 -4.39 Colombia IGBC 12601.01 1.25 10.82 Currencies Daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.6834 -0.07 -10.05 Mexico peso 18.8780 -0.67 4.35 Chile peso 671.2 -0.30 -8.43 Colombia peso 3066.2 -0.52 -2.75 Peru sol 3.335 -0.06 -2.94 Argentina peso (interbank) 36.1600 -0.44 -48.56 Argentina peso (parallel) 36.75 0.68 -47.67 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)