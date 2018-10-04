EMERGING MARKETS-Surging U.S. bond yields hit Latam currencies, stocks

By Susan Mathew and Miguel Gutierrez Oct 4 (Reuters) - Soaring U.S. Treasury yields sent Latin American currencies and stocks sliding on Thursday, mirroring the declines seen across global financial markets, although a volatile Brazilian real ended the day flat. The MSCI Latin American currency index fell 1.5 percent in its steepest plunge in three months as the yield on the U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note was perched at seven-year highs after robust U.S. economic data. The stock index was roughly 2 percent lower with all of the major regional indexes in the red. The Mexican peso weakened, seeing little impact from the central bank's widely expected move to keep interest rates at a 9-1/2-year high of 7.75 percent. The Banco de Mexico said it would maintain a "prudent" policy, flagging an upside risk to inflation and a downside risk to growth. "Banxico left the door open to raise the rate in the short term as it considers that there are still upside risks for inflation, given an environment of internal and external uncertainty," CI Banco said in a research note. However, Alfredo Coutiño, director of analysis for Latin America at Moody's Analytics, warned that the central bank was taking a gamble by not raising rates now. "The central bank is taking an unnecessary risk: the foreign exchange pressures will worsen in the next few days and affect the direction of inflation for the rest of the year," he said. Argentina's peso snapped a three-day winning streak to finish lower as the allure of the greenback at an 11-month high swayed capital away from yet another tranche of debt sale by the central bank. The bank has sold billions of pesos worth of seven-day notes, called Leliqs, at sky-high interest rates to mop up excess liquidity and keep investors from buying dollars – a tactic that analysts said was unsustainable. The peso is expected to fall further, a Reuters poll showed, as skepticism over the government's ability to tame inflation and plug a budget deficit limit the impact of a deal with the International Monetary Fund intended to shore up the recession-riddled country's finances. The Brazilian real was little changed in a volatile session, after the latest poll on the country's presidential race soured hopes of a victory for the market-preferred candidate, Jair Bolsonaro, in a second-round runoff. The poll, released late on Wednesday, pointed to a slight second-round edge for leftist candidate Fernando Haddad, while previous polls had shown Bolsonaro had clawed ahead. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2129 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily pct YTD pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,010.38 -2.38 -12.78 MSCI LatAm 2,637.98 -2.13 -6.72 Brazil Bovespa 82,952.81 -0.38 8.57 Mexico IPC 48,683.26 -0.66 -1.36 Chile IPSA 5,326.13 -0.31 -0.31 Argentina MerVal 30,928.83 -3.95 2.87 Colombia IGBC 12,527.43 -0.53 10.17 Currencies Latest Daily pct YTD pct change change Brazil real 3.8735 0.55 -14.46 Mexico peso 19.0905 0.03 3.19 Chile peso 675.4 -2.16 -8.99 Colombia peso 3,032.15 0.03 -1.65 Peru sol 3.328 -0.18 -2.73 Argentina peso (interbank) 38.3000 -1.59 -51.44 Argentina peso (parallel) 37.5 2.67 -48.72 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)