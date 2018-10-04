EMERGING MARKETS-Surging U.S. bond yields knock Latam FX

By Susan Mathew Oct 4 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and stocks succumbed to surging U.S. government yields on Thursday, mirroring declines seen across the globe earlier in the day, with the Argentine peso weakening more than 2 percent. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note hit a high of 3.232 percent, as robust U.S. economic data released the day before raised prospects that the nonfarm payrolls report due out on Friday morning would come in stronger than expected. The Argentine peso fell after accumulating gains of about 9.3 percent over the past three sessions on the sale of high-yield bonds by the central bank. The peso's rally had started to lose steam on Wednesday after analysts warned of the unsustainability of this mechanism, and as a central bank poll showed worsening economic outlook for the country this year. "This level of interest rates are not sustainable forever. These are crisis-mode rates," said Gabriel Zelpo, chief economist at local consultancy Elypsis. Meanwhile, Mexico's peso weakened ahead of a central bank meeting later in the day when the majority of the analysts polled expect the bank to stand pat on interest rates even as U.S. tightening continues. Stabilizing inflation and ebbing trade concerns after a successful attempt by the United States and Canada at negotiating a free trade deal including Mexico backed the expectation of the benchmark rate being held at 7.75 percent. But some analysts predict a 25-basis-point hike to 8 percent, as they foresee external risk factors, such as U.S.-China trade tensions affecting the peso. "If Banxico decides to keep its funding rate unchanged, the pressure on the currency could intensify a little more; on the contrary, if it surprises with a rise, the peso would cut losses," CI Banco said in a note. Brazil's real fell 0.5 percent in volatile trading with the country's presidential race being thrown into further chaos after a poll released late Wednesday pointed to a slight second-round edge for leftist candidate Fernando Haddad - a result not preferred by the market. The real had logged gains for the past three sessions after polls had shown the market0preferred candidate, conservative Jair Bolsonaro, had gained strong enough traction among voters to beat Haddad. The slightly better numbers for Haddad have dampened speculation about a first-round win by Bolsonaro, CM Capital Markets said in a note. The benchmark Bovespa stock index was more than 1 percent lower with power generation company Eletrobras , whose privatization prospects likely depend on the election result, falling 3 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1442 GMT: Stock Latest daily % change YTD % change indexes MSCI Emerging Markets 1009.91 -2.43 -10.65 MSCI LatAm 2622.10 -2.72 -4.7 Brazil Bovespa 81977.29 -1.56 7.30 Mexico IPC 48572.09 -0.88 -1.59 Chile IPSA 5325.92 -0.32 -0.32 Argentina MerVal 31914.81 -0.89 6.15 Colombia IGBC 12539.81 -0.43 10.28 Currencies Latest daily % change YTD % change Brazil real 3.9106 -0.61 -15.27 Mexico peso 19.0740 -0.16 3.28 Chile peso 671 -1.52 -8.40 Colombia peso 3022.91 -0.26 -1.35 Peru sol 3.334 -0.36 -2.91 Argentina peso (interbank) 38.4000 -1.85 -51.56 Argentina peso (parallel) 38 1.32 -49.39 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru, Claudia Violante in Sao Paulo and Hugh Bronstein in Buenos Aires; editing by Jonathan Oatis)