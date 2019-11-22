Bonds News
November 22, 2019 / 7:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Trade deal hopes lift Latam stocks; FX pressured by dollar strength

Medha Singh

4 Min Read

    * U.S.-China trade deal "potentially very close" - Trump
    * Latam FX drops against a strong dollar
    * Trade deal hopes bolster stocks

    Nov 22 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks advanced on Friday
as positive comments from Washington and Beijing eased investor
concerns at the end of a week mired by conflicting headlines on
a trade deal.
    U.S. President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China is
"potentially very close", adding to earlier optimism after
Beijing had said it wanted to work out an initial agreement with
Washington.
    MSCI's index of Latin American stocks rose
0.6%, set to wrap up a week marked by conflicting messages
surround a trade deal, marginally higher. Only Chilean stocks
 shed 0.7%.
    However, currencies in the region reversed early gains to
move lower as the dollar strengthened after data showed
U.S. factory and services activity quickened in November.
    Brazil's real edged higher as the government of the
biggest economy in Latin America raised its estimate of how much
revenue it will take in this year, and lowered its spending
forecast, an indication it was ready to tackle the country's
high fiscal deficit.
    "Brazil's currency also had a bad week, but we doubt that
this will prevent policymakers from cutting their key rate next
week," said Quinn Markwith, Emerging Markets Economist at
Capital Economics.
    The currency which dropped below the psychological level of
4.20 against the dollar on Tuesday to touch an all-time low, was
set to end the holiday shortened week with modest gains.
    Losses for Mexico's peso were limited as data showed
annual inflation accelerated slightly more than expected in the
first half of November at an annual rate.
    Also on Friday, the country's lower house of Congress
approved the 2020 budget, signing off on the spending part of
the package after voting was delayed twice in as many weeks.

            
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1855 GMT:
 
 Stock indexes                                   daily %
                                Latest            change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                 1046.76      0.21
                                                
 MSCI LatAm                            2692.78      0.59
 Brazil Bovespa                      107834.35      0.31
 Mexico IPC                           43447.53      0.44
 Chile IPSA                            4710.40     -0.71
                                                
 Argentina MerVal                     33717.96     1.415
 Colombia                       1603.52         0.24
                                                        
 Currencies                                      daily %
                                        Latest    change
 Brazil real                            4.1855      0.16
                                                
 Mexico peso                           19.3885     -0.04
                                                
 Chile peso                              798.7     -0.46
 Colombia peso                         3422.75     -0.17
 Peru sol                                3.388     -0.47
                                                
 Argentina peso (interbank)            59.7700      0.07
                                                
   

