EMERGING MARKETS-Trade optimism lifts Latam assets, currency controls buoy Argentine peso

By Agamoni Ghosh Oct 28 (Reuters) - Latin American assets started the week on a positive footing on Monday buoyed by U.S.-China trade optimism, while Argentina's peso rose after the central bank imposed currency controls following a win by leftists at the center. MSCI's index of Latin American stocks rose 1% boosted by gains in index heavyweight Brazil. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he expected to sign a significant part of an interim trade deal with China ahead of schedule but did not elaborate on the timing. "Its a classic risk on day with equities shining and emerging assets getting a boost," said Christian Lawrence, Senior FX strategist at Rabobank. Most Latam currencies climbed higher against a tepid dollar led by Brazil's real. Argentina's peso up 0.4% after its central bank imposed currency controls as Peronists swept back into power on Sunday ousting conservative president Mauricio Macri. The peso however, fell about 1.9% in black market trading, underscoring a loss of trust in the official price. The election result, which was largely on expected lines, shifts Latin America's third-largest economy firmly back toward the left after it was battered by economic crisis. "We knew this was going to be the outcome and there wasn't much of a shock as such," said Lawrence. "Some sort of debt restructuring will be on the cards but don't think anyone has a rock solid view of what's going to happen." Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 14:28 GMT Stock indexes daily % change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1043.50 0.74 MSCI LatAm 2826.02 1.18 Brazil Bovespa 107791.01 0.4 Mexico IPC 43521.05 0.3 Chile IPSA 4957.60 0.28 Argentina MerVal 35579.88 3.064 Colombia IGBC 13263.81 0.23 Currencies daily % change Latest Brazil real 3.9794 0.74 Mexico peso 19.0184 0.18 Chile peso 724 0.35 Colombia peso 3376.8 0.51 Peru sol 3.332 0.09 Argentina peso 58.0000 3.43 (interbank) (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)