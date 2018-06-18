EMERGING MARKETS-Trade war fears knock LatAm markets; Argentine peso up

By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, June 18 (Reuters) - Escalating fears of a damaging trade war between the United States and China drove Latin American currencies lower on Monday and knocked blue-chip stocks across the region, but central bank action supported the Argentine peso. The United States on Friday detailed $50 billion of Chinese imports to face 25 percent tariffs. The move prompted a swift response from Beijing, which said it would sanction $50 billion of U.S. imports and suspend all previous trade agreements with the Trump administration. Trade friction concerns between the world's top two economies have weighed on demand for riskier, emerging-market assets through the year, a trend that persisted in Latin America on Monday. Currencies from Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Colombia weakened between 0.5 and 1 percent. "After the confirmation of the U.S. protectionist attack, risk aversion is exerting substantial pressure over markets," analysts at Nova Futura brokerage wrote in a client note. The Argentine peso, however, jumped 2.7 percent, after the central bank said it will hike reserve requirements for banks by 5 percentage points in a move expected to absorb 100 billion pesos ($3.63 billion) from the financial system after the latest run on the currency. Stocks markets also fell throughout the region, tracking a wider emerging market slump as MSCI's emerging market index fell for a fourth straight day. Blue-chip stocks, such as Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA, miner Vale SA and lender Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, led declines. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1510 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1103.97 -0.88 -3.86 MSCI LatAm 2413.75 -0.57 -14.16 Brazil Bovespa 69897.41 -1.22 -8.51 Mexico IPC 46371.78 -1.21 -6.04 Chile IPSA 5457.26 -0.24 -1.93 Chile IGPA 27608.08 -0.18 -1.33 Argentina MerVal 28154.64 -6.61 -6.36 Colombia IGBC 12362.57 1.48 8.72 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.7532 -0.68 -11.72 Mexico peso 20.7165 -0.48 -4.91 Chile peso 638.7 -0.77 -3.77 Colombia peso 2921.2 -0.95 2.08 Peru sol 3.28 0.00 -1.31 Argentina peso (interbank) 27.7000 2.71 -32.85 Argentina peso (parallel) 27.85 0.90 -30.95 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski Editing by Tom Brown)