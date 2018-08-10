EMERGING MARKETS-Turkey panic causes shakeout in LatAm currencies, equities

SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Latin American equities and currencies slumped across the board on Friday, amid a broader emerging markets shakeout after Turkey's lira went into free fall. The lira currency had been falling for some time amid worries about Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's influence over monetary policy and worsening relations with the United States. That turned into a rout on Friday, with the lira diving more than 18 percent on the day to a record low after U.S. President Donald Trump took steps to punish Turkey in a wide-ranging dispute. Trump said he had authorized significant tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel, while Erdogan implored Turks to exchange gold and U.S. dollars into lira, causing traders to pile into the relatively safe dollar. "These factors had been viewed as isolated and local, but they started triggering a wider contagion this morning," a Rio de Janeiro-based fund manager said. Currencies in Brazil , Mexico, Chile , Colombia, and Argentina had all fallen at least 1 percent at one point in morning trade. The volatile Argentine peso was the biggest loser, falling some 3.1 percent against the dollar. Traders said an expanding corruption probe involving the highest levels of business and government, large even by Argentine standards, was adding to the Turkey woes. Equities markets in Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina were also off over 1 percent. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index fell some 2.1 percent after several companies reported weak second quarter earnings on Thursday night. Among the companies down at least 3 percent in morning trade after missing estimates were water and sewage company Cia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SA, known as Sabesp, discount retailer Lojas Americanas SA, cosmetics retailer Natura Cosmeticos SA and e-commerce company B2W Cia Digital SA. Food processor BRF SA was also down 5.7 percent after disappointing results on Friday. Heavily weighted Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest private lender, fell 3.1 percent after the nation's central bank barred the company from acquiring control of financial services firm XP Investimentos SA. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1434 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1061.21 -1.62 -6.89 MSCI LatAm 2574.69 -2.92 -6.22 Brazil Bovespa 77112.76 -2.1 0.93 Mexico IPC 48658.60 -1.19 -1.41 Argentina MerVal 26092.32 -3.03 -13.22 Colombia IGBC 12034.22 -0.38 5.84 Venezuela IBC 108928.02 2.37 8523.59 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.8517 -1.29 -13.98 Mexico peso 18.9200 -1.14 4.12 Chile peso 652.8 -0.95 -5.84 Colombia peso 2936.55 -0.90 1.55 Peru sol 3.275 -0.15 -1.16 Argentina peso 29.0200 -3.10 -35.91 (interbank) Argentina peso 28.55 -2.10 -32.64 (parallel) (Reporting by Gram Slattery and Patricia Duarte; Additional reporting by Behiye Selin Taner in Istanbul and Jorge Otaola in Buenos Aires; editing by Jonathan Oatis)