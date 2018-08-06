EMERGING MARKETS-U.S.-China trade jitters pressure LatAm currencies, equities

SAO PAULO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Latin American equities and currencies fell slightly on Monday as increasing trade tensions between the United States and China unnerved traders. On Friday, China proposed $60 billion worth of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, while a senior Chinese diplomat cast doubt on prospects of talks with Washington to resolve the conflict. That was followed by Chinese state media calling China's tariffs "rational," and U.S. President Donald Trump saying his tariff strategy was "working far better than anyone expected." In reaction, emerging market currencies and stocks fell across the board including Latin America. The Brazilian real, the Chilean peso, and the Argentine peso had all slumped about half a percent in mid-day trade. Equities were also down but only slightly. In Brazil, where the benchmark Bovespa index was off a modest 0.21 percent, traders took heart in an opinion poll showing centrist presidential candidate Geraldo Alckmin pulling ahead of right-wing populist Jair Bolsonaro in Sao Paulo state. Alckmin received a boost after Ana Amelia, a prominent senator, agreed to be his running mate. The decision was well received by the market, said Lika Takahashi, head strategist at Sao Paulo-based Garin Investimentos. Mexico's peso currency bucked the regional trend on Monday, strengthening marginally amid optimism over the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1517 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1070.59 -0.26 -7.35 MSCI LatAm 2739.92 -0.36 -2.77 Brazil Bovespa 81266.37 -0.21 6.37 Mexico IPC 49297.57 -0.01 -0.12 Argentina MerVal 29238.94 0.08 -2.75 Colombia IGBC 12113.66 0.07 6.53 Venezuela IBC 100321.28 0.7 7842.21 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.7236 -0.47 -11.02 Mexico peso 18.5390 0.10 6.26 Chile peso 646.5 -0.49 -4.93 Colombia peso 2899.75 -0.31 2.84 Peru sol 3.267 0.00 -0.92 Argentina peso 27.4400 -0.47 -32.22 (interbank) Argentina peso 28.05 0.00 -31.44 (parallel) (Reporting by Gram Slattery and Patricia Duarte in Sao Paulo; Additional reporting by Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires; editing by Grant McCool)