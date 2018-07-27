EMERGING MARKETS-UPDATE 1-LatAm currencies firm or flat on mixed U.S. data

(Updates with recent prices, adds Mexico detail) By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, July 27 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies strengthened or were flat on Friday in the wake of mixed U.S. growth data that failed to reassure investors that trade frictions would not be a headwind in the second half of 2018. The U.S. government reported gross domestic product grew at a 4.1 percent annualized pace in the second quarter, matching the median forecast among economists polled by Reuters. Economists cautioned the surge was partly driven by one-time factors, including a $1.5 trillion tax cut package. Against a basket of currencies, the greenback fell 0.1 percent. Traders bet a weak U.S. economy could drive the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates at a slower-than-expected pace, boosting the allure of high-yielding assets. That could be accentuated by the impact of a potential trade war between the United States and China on global growth. Currencies from Chile and Peru firmed between 0.9 percent and 0.28 percent by mid-afternoon trading. Mexico's peso has rallied through the week, but was mostly flat on Friday afternoon as investors awaited more details from ongoing negotiations on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). The Brazilian real gained 0.92 percent, supported by investor hopes that the winner of this year's presidential election will implement an agenda of austerity and deregulation seen as key to restoring Brazil's investment grade rating. A centrist coalition on Thursday united behind business-friendly presidential candidate Geraldo Alckmin, boosting the chances of a reformist winning the October election. The businessman tipped to be Alckmin's running mate, however, declined the offer. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1920 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1092.06 0.27 -5.98 MSCI LatAm 2721.87 0.52 -4.25 Brazil Bovespa 79681.87 0.35 4.29 Mexico IPC 49579.76 0.29 0.46 Chile IPSA 5369.64 -1.34 -3.50 Chile IGPA 27089.86 -1.12 -3.18 Argentina MerVal 29091.48 -0.39 -3.24 Colombia IGBC 12143.35 -0.27 6.80 Venezuela IBC 93631.55 -1.05 7312.60 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.7118 0.92 -10.74 Mexico peso 18.6340 -0.03 5.72 Chile peso 641.1 0.92 -4.13 Colombia peso 2885 -0.05 3.36 Peru sol 3.263 0.28 -0.80 Argentina peso (interbank) 27.3250 0.31 -31.93 Argentina peso (parallel) 28.55 0.00 -32.64 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski Additional reporting by Sheky Espejo Editing by James Dalgleish and Dan Grebler)